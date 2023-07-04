128 Bishops named to NCAC Academic Honor Roll

A total of 128 Ohio Wesleyan University student-athletes were named to the North Coast Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll, it was announced by the NCAC.

To be named to the NCAC Academic Honor Roll, one must be at least a sophomore on an active roster in a sport sponsored by the conference and hold a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher. A total of 1,183 student-athletes were named to the NCAC Academic Honor Roll.

Buckeye Valley graduates and OWU sophomores Chelsea Edington and Ashley Beatty, Hayes graduate and junior Nicole Klabus, Olentangy Liberty graduate and sophomore Kelsey Ekhert, Hayes graduate and sophomore Ryan Smudz and Patriot grad and sophomore Drew Thornton were among those honored.

Beatty is a middle-distance runner for the Bishop women’s track & field team, Edington is a post-wing on the OWU women’s basketball team, Klabus and Ekhert both play on the women’s lacrosse team, Smudz is a guard on the men’s basketball team and Thornton is a starting safety on the football team.

Others named to the NCAC Academic Honor Roll were sophomore Spencer Amacher (Blacksburg, Va./Blue Ridge School), sophomore Seth Anderson (Springfield/Kenton Ridge), junior Alyssa Back (Newark), junior Bryan Benavente (San Diego, Calif./Mt. Carmel), junior Ethan Berkovitz (Solon), junior Sara Bias (Sandusky/St. Mary’s Central Catholic), sophomore Brynn Blackstone (Westerville/North), senior Ethan Brooker (Waverly), junior Ben Buroker (Providence, R.I./Moses Brown School), senior Makayla Burzynski (Bexley), senior Cameron Bush (Centerville), junior Josh Cabacungan (Medina), senior Caden Calhoun (Johnstown/Johnstown-Monroe), senior Audrey Calvin (Medina/Akron Our Lady of the Elms), sophomore Amara Carlson (Dublin/Coffman), junior Alex Casper (Green), junior Sophia Cegledy (Pataskala/Bishop Hartley), junior Katie Chittum (Hebron/Lakewood), junior Gabriel Chlebowski (Toledo/St. John’s) and senior Nick Cianciola (Massillon/Canton Central Catholic).

Also, sophomore Casey Conklin (Marcellus, N.Y.), junior Natalie Coontz (Dublin/Jerome), junior Hannah Cox (Orange, Calif./El Modena), sophomore Gabi Dahllof (Bear, Del./Caravel Academy), junior Jeremy Dao (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam/Le Hong Phong), junior Sophia DelGallo (Braintree, Mass.), junior Lauren Denison (Pataskala/Watkins Memorial), senior Joey DeRusso (Sagamore Hills/Nordonia), sophomore Emily Dunn (Hillsborough, N.J./The Hill (Pa.) School), sophomore Kelsey Eckhert (Powell/Olentangy Liberty), senior Grace Egan (Ridgefield, Conn.), junior Jamison Ellis (North Canton/Hoover), sophomore Caroline Fleming (Pittsburgh, Pa./South Fayette), junior Brandon Frankel (Buffalo Grove, Ill./Stevenson), senior David Gale (Pittsburgh, Pa./Plum Senior), junior Tori Garey (Pataskala/Bishop Hartley), sophomore Jennifer Garner (Oro Valley, Ariz./Basis Oro Valley), sophomore Lauren Gerber (Worthington/Thomas Worthington) and senior Cristian Gomez (Columbus/St. Francis DeSales).

Also, sophomore Sydney Good (Westerville/Central), senior Sarah Hanley (Farmington, Mich.), senior Veronica Hardman (Blenheim, New Zealand/Ravenswood), sophomore Sophia Holupka (Hillsboro, Mo.), junior Elizabeth Homan (Cincinnati/Anderson), junior Siarra Hoover (Frazeysburg/Newark Licking Valley), sophomore Wes Horton (Columbus/Thomas Worthington), sophomore Brady Hunt (Maineville/Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy), sophomore Mary James (Potomac, Md./Churchill), junior Zach Jasper (Hilliard/Darby), sophomore A.J. Johnson (Sutton, Neb.), sophomore Blake Johnson (Centerburg), junior Payne Johnson (Barnesville), sophomore Kory Kaiser (Cincinnati/West Clermont), sophomore Coleman Kegler (Columbus/Upper Arlington), senior Caroline Kiker (Shaker Heights), junior Megan Knee (San Diego, Calif./Mt. Carmel), sophomore Lauren Kunzler (Lancaster), senior Katie Lee (Chardon/Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin), senior Vincent Leonardi (Hicksville, N.Y.), junior Dylan Liggett (Medina/Highland), sophomore Carley Lounsbury (Cazenovia, N.Y.), sophomore Katie Lucas (St. Marys, Ohio/Memorial), and junior Addystin Lykins (Carey).

Others included, junior Sammy Maglott (Fredericktown), junior Heath Manson (Massillon/Washington), sophomore Stephanie Marquardt (Cleveland/Parma Padua Franciscan), sophomore Sarah Mazzei (Rocky River), sophomore Meg McCarthy (Trumbull, Conn.), senior Trevar Meese (Wooster), junior Cole Metzler (Canal Winchester), junior Evan Miller (Wooster), senior Aamir Motiwala (Karachi, Pakistan/Karachi Grammar School), junior Melissa Murray (Chardon/Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin), junior Anna Nacci (Wooster), junior Liam Nash (Saco, Maine/Thornton Academy), senior Maddie Nelson (Hampstead, Md./New Hampton (N.H.) School), sophomore Zoë Nelson (Frederick, Md./Urbana), sophomore Mike Ostertag (Chester Springs, Pa./Downingtown East), sophomore Olivia Osuna (Orlando, Fla./Phillips), sophomore Avery Panozzo (Denver, Colo./Mullen), senior Kyle Parry (Duxbury, Mass.), senior Genevieve Paulick (Kettering/Fairmont), senior Max Pershin (Chicago, Ill./Lane Tech College Prep), junior Kaitlyn Peters (Fort Wayne, Ind./Homestead), senior Ellie Redman (Dublin/Coffman), senior Eliza Richardson (Lakewood), junior Charlie Riddle (Hilliard/Davidson), sophomore Dante Roselli (Burlington, Ontario/Assumption Catholic Secondary), sophomore Karlee Ross (Beverly/Fort Frye) and senior Stephanie Rowland (Dayton/Kettering Alter)

Finally, sophomore Lia Sadd (Avon), sophomore Kayla Saikaly (Akron/New Franklin Manchester), senior Travis Sanders (Mount Gilead/Thomas Worthington), junior Kasey Schipfer (Mechanicsburg), sophomore Brynn Schlesinger (Arnold, Md./Broadneck), sophomore Maddie Schumacher (Tiffin/Calvert), sophomore Morgan Scott (Delaware/Olentangy Orange), junior Dom Smith (Marysville), sophomore Claire Solberg (Huron), junior Elliot Spicer (Newark), junior Sophia Staples-Roy (Hopkinton, N.H.), sophomore Katelyn Stapleton (Urbana/West Liberty Salem), sophomore Josephine Stark (Sandusky/Margaretta), sophomore Thomas Stathulis (Westerville/South), junior Ryan Stefancin (Cleveland/North Ridgeville), junior Emily Streeter (Acton, Mass./Acton-Boxborough), junior Chloe Sullivan (Plain City/Jonathan Alder), sophomore Max Swartz (Poughkeepsie, N.Y./Spackenkill), sophomore Trey Theobald (Archbold), sophomore Anthony Tressler-Hughes (Delaware/Buckeye Valley), sophomore Landon Turnbull (Hicksville), sophomore McKenna Tuttle (Richmond, Ky./Model Laboratory School), senior Mikayla Watts (Geneva), junior Jocelyn Weaver (Hudson), senior Wyatt Wells (Marion/Pleasant), sophomore Brady West (Dublin/Columbus St. Charles), sophomore Andrew Williamson (Heath), sophomore Gavin Wilson (Centerburg), sophomore Kiley Wolf (Massillon/Perry), sophomore Kelsey Wolfe (Apple Creek/Waynedale), sophomore Cami Womeldorf (Sewickley, Pa./Quaker Valley), sophomore Tyler Yanka (Lewis Center/Olentangy Orange), and senior Emma Zajac (Des Plaines, Ill./Saint Viator) were also honored.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.