Career Vehicle Day held in Berkshire

GALENA — A school in Berkshire Township was the site of a recent event called Career Vehicle Day.

“May 12th, Berkshire Township sent two of our roads’ vehicles and two of our crew (Scott Hoffman and Connor Woodford) to support and spend time with Johnnycake Elementary students as part of their Career Vehicle Day,” said the township’s Memorial Day newsletter. “The event gave students an opportunity to learn about a variety of careers while checking out some cool equipment and vehicles related to those careers. Our team took a dump truck with plow and a backhoe and talked about the various responsibilities the team has to its residence, businesses and the cemetery. Other stations included a Delaware County Sheriff patrol car, BTS&G firetruck and EMS as well as Rumpke Waste and various other private companies.”

Johnnycake Corners Elementary School is in the Olentangy Local School District. It has a Galena street address.

Also in the May 2023 newsletter, it was said, “Berkshire Township recently received an AED (automated external defibrillator).” An AED is a device used to treat people suffering from sudden cardiac arrest (heart attack), which is potentially fatal. While we hope no one has to use it, we now have a defibrillator for the Berkshire Township offices/meeting space. These units were installed in all four of the community meeting places of the municipalities that BTS&G Fire District represents. Thank you to BTS&G Fire for their follow through and installation of the unit.”

BTS&G also serves Trenton Township, the city of Sunbury and the village of Galena. The Berkshire Township Hall is at 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena.

Berkshire now has a Parks Committee.

“At the June 12th Trustee Meeting, a new Berkshire Township Parks Committee was chosen,” said berkshiretwp.org. “Thank you to everyone who expressed interest and took the time to apply. The new members are Fred Grunewald, Jennifer Flanders, Jessica McCoy, Adam Miller, Lesley Shryock and Michelle Slawinski.”

The township website also mentions Berkshire’s Joint Economic Development District, better known as a JEDD.

“The JEDD allows Berkshire Township to collect an income tax within the designated JEDD zone,” the website said. “A 1.85% income tax is due on all businesses and those working and living within the JEDD. The Berkshire Township JEDD income tax is administered and collected for the township by the City of Delaware. You can reach their office by email at [email protected] or phone at 740-203-1225. For boundary information (map), tax forms and all other information … contact the City of Delaware Tax Department.”

