Delaware County Property Transfers

8537 Olenbrook Dr, Lewis Center, Mauk, Christian & Jillian To: Hansen, Ryan Behmer & Rosemary Behmer, $373,000

1244 Sea Shell Dr, Westerville, Slocum, Alan L To: Shwan, Falah & Almas J & Farhang, $440,000

2233 Maxwell Ave, Lewis Center, Zhu, Lizhi To: Xiao, Wenhui & Cong, Rong, $540,000

462 Blues Creek Dr, Ostrander, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Stover, Carl Lee Ii, $524,900

5031 Royal County Down, Westerville, Belkin, Tammy S To: Samek, Carley & Elasser, Kurt, $720,000

8639 Albury Ct, Powell, Zallanta, Douglas D & Laura A To: Li, Mingjia & Xu, Xuaoli, $950,000

7390 Grafton Ln, Galena, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Farkas, Stephen D & Henderson, Julie, $538,900

17 Whistling Way Dr, Lewis Center, Sakaram, Ramesh & Hemalatha To: Reedy, Tara Marie & Raymond, $487,000

7363 Fairfield Lakes Dr, Powell, Cantrell, Sean To: Jeakle, George Neil, $460,500

6840 Temperance Point St, Westerville, Bishop G Brent Trustee To: Alferi, Steven R & Bond, Karen, $1,360,000

955 N Old State Rd, Delaware, Liechty, Jerry W & Susan E To: Moore, Diane S & Joshua M, $585,000

6091 Chimney Ct, Galena, Kimball, Thomas A & Patricia To: Bradshaw, Anthony C & Arlaina B, $971,000

6211 Via Florenza Dr, Galena, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Lamhing, Edward M & Dawna M, $999,900

1604 Bristol Commons Pl, Columbus, Mills, R Parker To: Prestwick, Greens Of Ohio Llc, $400,000

7043 Zander Way, Lewis Center, Josh Morgan Construction Llc To: Bhadbhade, Sandeep & Vrushali, $734,080

437 State Route 605,Sunbury, Murphy, Samantha J & Brendan L To: Verlage, Megan, $500,000

7167 Laver Ln, Westerville, Heusinkveld, Evan J To: Ring, Nicholas & Mcewen, Meaghan, $431,000

225 Olentangy Ridge Pl, Powell, Denoi, Vincent A & Heidi H To: Kruse, Kelly Foley & Robert, Morgan, $520,000

1430 Goldwell Dr, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Pinnapureddy, Saritha, $608,277

8719 Filiz Ln, Powell, Altizer, Norman B & Bronwyn K To: Khan, Sara & Mohammad H, $885,000

879 Ellesmere Dr, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Kuppam, Sravanth & Mure, Alekya, $677,218

7269 Cutler Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: R And B Investment Llc, $406,171

638 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Sudhagar, Mahalakshmi & Govindarajan, Sudhagar, $510,970

81 Sienna Glenn Dr, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Franklin, Theodore E & Amy M, $529,630

1454 Clover St, Sunbury, Rockford Homes Inc To: Sievert, David L & Corinna R, $628,689

6961 Howard Rd, Sunbury, Lauer, Alexander D To: Zinsmeister Construction Llc, $235,000

3874 Moors Edge Ln, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Markos, Jennifer Larene & Samuel, John, $646,278

1082 Lale Pt, Delaware, Olentangy Falls Ltd To: Modlich, Chelsea & Nathaniel, $185,000