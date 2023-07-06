Delaware County Notebook

Concert series set to start

The Harmony in the Park concert series will begin on Sunday, July 9, with a performance by the Buckeye Valley Alumni Band. The concert will include Broadway show tunes, patriotic music and marches.

The free concerts are held at 7 p.m. at the Bicentennial Park, 121 S. Washington St. in Delaware. Please bring lawn chairs.

Beer & Wine Fest

On July 15, the Delaware County Beer & Wine Festival will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. at Boardman Arts Park, 154 W. William St. in Delaware.

For more information on this ticketed event, visit boardmanartspark.org.

Senior Fest in Sunbury

Sunbury area seniors are invited to attend a Community Senior Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 8 at Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 W. Cherry St.

The senior fest brings together several area services and program providers to help connect Sunbury seniors with resources they need to live healthy and flourish.

Monthly food boxes — Senior Boxes — are also available for signup at the Sunbury Senior Fest on July 8. Eligible seniors who sign up will receive a box each month, which will be delivered to their home free of cost. Limited supplies will be on hand at the Senior Fest, so that people who sign up can receive their first monthly box the same day, while supplies last.

Church to hold homecoming service

The Eastside Mission Church will hold its 76th annual Homecoming service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 16.

The service will feature a special song ministry by siblings Trae Turner and Whitney Smith, a gospel music duo from Bellville, Ohio.

Dinner will be served immediately after the service. The church is located at

Poet, singer to perform

All are invited to a unique performance by poet and singer Terry Hermsen. The “Dance Floor at the Edge of Time, Songs for a Regenerative Earth” event will be take place from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at the Andrews House, 39 W. Winter St., Delaware.

This event will feature several original songs and information will be shared about the Delaware County Land Conservancy, an organization devoted to preserving greenspace in Delaware County. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.

On screen at the Strand

Showtimes for Friday, July 7, to Thursday, July 13.

Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny (PG-13): Friday 5 pm & 9 pm; Saturday 1 pm, 5 pm & 9 pm; Sunday 1 pm & 5 pm; Wednesday 4:15 pm & 8:15 pm; Thursday 4:15 pm & 8:15 pm

Field of Dreams (PG): Tuesday 7 pm

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part 1 (PG-13): Wednesday 4 pm & 8 pm; Thursday 4 pm & 8 pm

Asteroid City (PG-13): Friday 5:30 pm & 8:30 pm; Saturday 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm; Sunday 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm

Sound of Freedom (PG-13): Friday 5:15 pm & 8:15 pm; Saturday 1:15 pm, 4:15 pm & 7:15 pm; Sunday 1:15 pm & 4:15 pm; Wednesday 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm; Thursday 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

The Sandy Hardymon Free Summer Kids Series — Spy Kids (PG): Tuesday 10 am and 2:30 pm

First Friday in Delaware

Main Street Delaware kicks off July with red, white, and blue – and every other color in the crayon box – during First Friday’s “Chalk It Up for FREEdom!” sidewalk chalk art party from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 7. Artists of all types, from amateurs to professionals, along with businesses and nonprofits are all invited to show off their skills and turn the downtown sidewalks into art. There’s no cost to participate.

The evening will include a free yoga session at 7 p.m. at the corner of Winter and Sandusky streets, community vendors, classic cars, DORA drinks, and businesses open late.

For the event, Delaware County Transit will provide free shuttles every 15 minutes from the parking lot at the Hayes Delaware County Services Building, 145 N. Union St., to the heart of downtown at Sandusky and William streets.

Upcoming road closure

The Delaware County Engineer’s Office will be closing Veley Road between Leonardsburg Road and Kelly-McMaster Road in Oxford Township for a culvert replacement July 10-13.

For more information, call 740-833-2400.

Concert coming to downtown Delaware

The GRoove takes to the stage for part 2 of the Summer on Winter Concert Series from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 19 on West Winter Street between Sandusky and Franklin streets. Admission is free.

Bring your folding chair or dance in the streets!

Free, fresh produce at PIN

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) has announced the dates for its monthly Produce Markets for 2023. Upcoming events will take place the last Wednesday of the month on July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25 and Nov. 29.

The event takes place from 2 to 4:30 pm at the PIN warehouse at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware.

Qualified households are welcome to stop by for fresh fruit, veggies, and dairy at no cost to them.

The market is in drive-thru format, and participants must meet income guidelines and bring a photo ID.

For more information, visit DelawarePeopleInNeed.org or call 740-363-6284.

Annual golf event set for July 15

Registration for the 2023 Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic is open for the tournament scheduled for July 15 at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Delaware. The event, which is open to all youth ages 7-17, is organized and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Delaware County.

There is an entry fee. Registration forms are available at the Hidden Valley Golf Course clubhouse located at 580 W. William St. or by emailing [email protected]

For more information about the tournament or Kiwanis Club, contact the club directly at [email protected]

Summer reading program underway

Wornstaff Library’s Summer Reading Program for all ages began on June 5 and will continue through July 18.

Stop by the library or visit www.wornstafflibrary.com for reading logs and program information.

The library is located at 302 E. High St. in Ashley.

Summer Potluck to be held in July

On Saturday, July 22, the Welsh Society of Central Ohio and Radnor Heritage Society will host their annual Summer Potluck — rain or shine!

The potluck will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the Radnor Township Community Center, 4061 state Route 203, Radnor. Joe Preston will serve as guest speaker.

Everyone is welcome – bring your favorite dish to share! Go to www.Perfectpotluck.com to RSVP by July 14 (there is a max room capacity) and list the dish you will be bringing to share. In the “Find” box, enter coordinator last name Zeirott. The password is 1803.

For more information, contact Pam Zeirott at 614-578-5459 or email [email protected]

Farmers market in downtown Delaware

Main Street Delaware’s 2023 Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 28 on the sidewalks downtown.

Come shop for fresh local fruits and vegetables, honey, meat, eggs, plants, handcrafted items, baked goods, and more.

Kilbourne Farmers Market

The Kilbourne United Methodist Church hosts a Farmers Market on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. through Sept. 3.

The market features vendors selling local produce, bakery items and crafts.

There is a charge for vendors with all proceeds going to the KUMC Food Pantry and the Good Samaritan Fund. Interested vendors can find the application on www.facebook.com/kilbournefarmersmarket.

Library hosting reading challenge

The Community Library is excited to kick off the end of school with its Summer Reading Challenge.

From now to July 22, all ages can earn prizes by reading and completing activities. To sign up, visit www.yourcl.org, download the Beanstack app, or stop by the library to pick up a reading log.

For more information, call 740-965-3901 or stop by the library at 44 Burrer Drive in Sunbury.

Farmers market in Ostrander

The Ostrander Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Main and North streets in the village.

The market will be held through Sept. 2 and will feature home- and organic-grown produce, locally produced meats, homemade soaps, hand-crafted items and more.

The market is independent but operates under the umbrella of the Ostrander Civic Association. It is also associated with SourcePoint, allowing seniors in Delaware County to use food vouchers for fresh, locally grown food.

Info on local Vietnam veterans group

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 meets on the third Thursday of each month, except in December. Meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at the Wendy’s location north of Delaware at 2065 U.S. Route 23 N.

Meetings generally last 30-45 minutes. The meeting are open not only to Vietnam veterans, but also the general public as the group has associates who are veterans who didn’t serve during the Vietnam era and non-veterans.

Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings

Delaware AA meetings take place at St. Peters Episcopal Church at 45 W. Winter St. in Delaware at 7 p.m. (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Meetings meetings are also held at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, as well as at noon on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Food pantry open

The Eastside Mission Church in Delaware is hosting a community food pantry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. All are welcome.

The church is located at 32 Joy Ave., Delaware.

Meet and greet with veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 holds a meet and greet at all three Wendy’s restaurants in Delaware from 5 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December.

During the meet and greet, information is provided about the chapter and upcoming events, and a percentage of sales during the three hours are donated to the chapter.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

A new Alzheimer’s caregiver support group has been started at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware, and it is seeking new members.

The support group meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. The group, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, will be run by trained volunteers. The church is located at 55 W. Lincoln Ave.

