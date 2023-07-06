A minor amendment to the final development plan for The Nook was among the items approved by the Genoa Township Zoning Commission this year. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

WESTERVILLE — It is not unusual for a couple dozen people to attend a Genoa Township Zoning Commission meeting, depending on what’s on the agenda. It’s also not unusual for there to be further public hearings on important matters and continuances granted to applicants to get their necessary information together or to make changes.

At its first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 17, the commission had two public hearings. First was for 185 homes priced from $700,000 to over $900,000 on 130 acres at Rome Corners Road from Romanelli and Hughes. The proposed rezoning from Rural Residential to Planned Residential District would be for a subdivision known as Miraluna. It was continued from a November meeting.

More than a dozen residents spoke out against the preliminary development plan. One person “stated that this project will ruin Genoa Township and the construction of the Intel plant will lead to a demand for more Rural Residential homes,” the minutes said. A continuance until March 13 was granted. However, the applicant was not present and requested a continuance to April 11. This process was repeated in April, with the hearing taking place on May 8.

At the May 8 hearing, a PowerPoint presentation was shown that detailed changes made since the first proposal. However, several area residents noted that while the development was attractive, “the proposal does not fit the area.” Commission members felt it was also an improvement, but a continued hearing was scheduled for June 12.

The next hearing at that first zoning meeting on Jan. 17 was an amendment to a final development plan for The Nook at Highland Lakes. A continuance until Feb. 15 was granted. At that time, the commission deemed it to be a minor amendment, and it was approved.

Also at that first meeting, the commission set hearings on amendments to the comprehensive plan (“to update land use and density recommendations”) and the zoning resolution/zoning map on Feb. 15 and Feb. 27. These were approved at the Feb. 27 hearing.

On Feb. 15, a public hearing was held for Multi-Sound Studios, a rezoning and preliminary development plan to convert and expand an existing residence for commercial use at 6463 Maxtown Road. The rezoning would be from Rural Residential to Planned Commercial District. No members of the public chose to comment, but the commission discussed five divergences from the township’s zoning resolution. The commission unanimously approved the rezoning and the plan, which then goes before the trustees for approval.

The commission consists of Chair David Leff, Vice Chair Chip Welch, Jean-Sebastien Bernaert, Jim Carter, Sara Walsh and alternate Kurt Sears. Joe Shafer is director of development and zoning, and Paul Benson and Susan Dorsch are deputy zoning inspectors.

