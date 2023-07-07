Patrol releases July 4 statistics

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 11 people lost their lives in nine traffic crashes during the July 4 reporting period, which began Monday, July 3, and ended Tuesday, July 4. Impairment was determined to be a factor in two of those crashes, and a safety belt was not used in three of those crashes.

Troopers made 133 arrests for impaired driving and 96 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 249 crashes and rendered assistance to 1,067 motorists. In total, troopers made 13,634 contacts with the motoring public.

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period, from July 1 through 4, a total of 16 fatal crashes killed 16 people. Of those, 11 crashes and 11 fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. Of the seven fatalities in which safety belts were available, five were unbelted. There were seven motorcyclists and two pedestrians also killed during this time frame.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.