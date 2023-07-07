Pictured (left to right) are Delaware County Transit Board Chair Ferzan Ahmed, Bus Roadeo winner Brandon Hill and DCT Executive Director Andy Volenik. Courtesy | Delaware County Transit

The winners of Delaware County Transit’s first-ever Bus Roadeo event, which was held on June 10, were recognized at the June 21 meeting of the Delaware County Transit Board (DCTB).

The all-day Roadeo event tests driver skills in three main areas, wheelchair securement, pretrip inspection and driving maneuverability.

DCT Board Chair Ferzan Ahmed, who attended the event, said, “It was great to see the demonstration of skill and dedication DCT drivers take operating their buses.”

Out of 29 bus drivers, the three top winners who emerged were (in order) Brandon Hill, Doug McBride and Kim Sargent.

Grant Bias, DCT’s training manager and Roadeo course marshal, said, “This year’s Roadeo was our first, but we will definitely make the Bus Roadeo an annual event. The winner of next year’s Roadeo will be given the opportunity to advance to the State Bus Roadeo.

“We couldn’t have pulled off this event without the help of our partners. One of the biggest challenges was to find an appropriate parking lot location that allowed for the maneuverability course setup, and we really appreciated Delaware Area Career Center for letting us use their lot.”

DCT Executive Director Andy Volenik said, “The Roadeo was a wonderful opportunity for our drivers to test their skills and for us as an agency to come together and recognize the talented men and women who are serving the public every day.”

