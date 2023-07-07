Steffanni nabs first HOJGA title

Delaware Hayes’ Parker Steffanni captured his first title of the summer in Thursday’s Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament held at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

Steffanni’s one-under-par 37-34-71 topped the 16-18 division. He collected 11 pars and four birdies on the way to the win. Pleasant’s Dawson Hall posted 74 for second and Kaden Ottley of Olentangy picked up third at 76 with the help of an eagle on No. 5. Nick Wever of Marysville edged in at 77 for fourth while a tie for fifth at 78 was shared by Fairbanks’ Chase Brackenridge and Mt. Gilead’s Steven Street. Nicholas McMullen of Galion also nabbed an eagle on hole No 7.

Pleasant’s Maura Murphy retained her leadership, winning her fifth HOJGA title by posting 39-35-74 and collecting eight pars and four birdies. Rayma Smith of Harding and Anna Songer of Pleasant tied for second at 91. North Union’s Charlee Brestle moved in to take fourth with 95 and Olentangy’s Olivia Ross was next at 102.

Matthew Ralph of Buckeye Valley parred the course at 40-32-72 to reign in the 13-15 class and add his second HOJGA title. Twelve pars and two birdies and an eagle secured his first place. Ethan Krebs of Big Walnut carded 74 for second and Pleasant’s Dylan Moore scored 78 for third. Jaxon Jolliff of North Union followed with 86, Wynford’s Clay Rogers finished at 87 and Colonel Crawford’s Bryant Berry closed at 88.

Casey Rogers of Wynford topped the 12 and under 9-hole round on the back nine with his score of 48. Pleasant’s Kolton Crider and Cohen Sisler tied for second at 55. North Union’s Jenson Stover shot 58 and Nathan Kirkham of Delaware Christian was next at 66.

The next HOJGA tournament is scheduled for next Thursday at Kings Mill.