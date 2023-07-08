Pictured is the Del-Co Water Company’s new Wolf Water Center at 6658 Olentangy River Road in Liberty Township. Courtesy | Del-Co Water Company

The Del-Co Water Company dedicated its newly completed Wolf Water Center back in May. The new building is located on Del-Co’s main campus and corporate headquarters at 6658 Olentangy River Road in Liberty Township.

The first floor of the new 18,000-square-foot building is office space for the Engineering and Distribution departments and also includes a garage space for Distribution Department vehicles and equipment. These departments had been working out of the oldest building on Del-Co’s campus, which eventually will be demolished or repurposed for process functions. The entire second floor is a dedicated event and training space.

Del-Co CEO Glenn Marzluf said, “Del-Co intends for the Wolf Water Center to be Ohio’s premier training space for the water industry in addition to being utilized for our corporate functions.”

Del-Co Board President Pam Hawk was quoted during the dedication, “Our new building will provide the quality office space and training space befitting our valued associates, and the Board unanimously supported construction of this new facility.”

Lehman Daman was the general contractor for the $6.5 million facility, with Triad Architects as lead designer with Korda Engineers performing building engineering and site design.

The Wolf Water Center is named after the Wolf family for their contributions to Del-Co Water. Steve Wolf was Del-Co’s original distribution employee, starting in 1974 and serving until his retirement in 2011. John Wolf, Steve’s brother, was Del-Co’s original outside attorney and was responsible for the original articles of incorporation Del-Co Water. John Wolf served as outside counsel until his untimely passing in 1988. Dave Wolf provided remarks at the dedication event on behalf of the family. Dave Wolf and his brother, Dan, are two of Steve Wolf’s children and both are current Del-Co Water Company employees carrying on the Wolf family legacy at Del-Co.

Del-Co Water is a member-owned non-profit cooperative water utility serving a population of over 150,000 in Delaware, Morrow, Marion, Union, Knox, Franklin, Licking and Crawford counties.

Submitted by the Del-Co Water Company.