Bishops’ Thornton in field for AFCA Good Works Award

Ohio Wesleyan junior Drew Thornton, an Olentangy Liberty graduate, was one of 136 players nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, it was announced by Allstate and the AFCA.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team honors college football players at all levels of the sport for their selfless acts of giving back to the community and off-the-field achievements. The 2023 Good Works Team will be comprised of 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III, and the NAIA, and an honorary head coach. The final roster of 23 award recipients will be unveiled in September.

Thornton, a free safety, was a third-team All-North Coast Athletic Conference selection and was an Academic All-District honoree by Collegiate Sports Communicators last year. He led the Bishops and tied for 14th in the conference in tackles with 64, including a sack and 1½ for loss. He intercepted 2 passes and had a team-high 7 pass breakups, and his 9 passes defended tied for third in the NCAC.

Off the field, Thornton is involved with the Second-and-7 literacy program, Be the Match bone marrow donor registry, and Bishop Games.

Ohio Wesleyan opens its season on Saturday, Sept. 2, when the Bishops visit Otterbein in Westerville. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.