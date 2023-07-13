Delaware County Property Transfers

4717 Sanctuary Dr, Westerville, 4717 Sanctuary Llc To: Zhu, Lishi & Peng, Juan, $825,000
531 Brayshaw Dr, Ostrander, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Korte, Joseph & Danielle, $529,900
537 Brayshaw Dr, Ostrander, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Brewster, David, $509,900
620 Royal Pines Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Chinta, Hemanth & Bandaru, Anupama, $707,212
1154 Portrush Dr, Sunbury, Rockford Homes Inc To: Fischbach, Andrew D & Deakle, Randi L, $591,362
2751 Glenmead Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Thippareddy, Rakeshreddy & Koppula, Malavika, $749,288
883 Ellesmere Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Bobbala, Narendar Reddy & Katkuri Sravani, $695,520
152 Mahogany Dr, Lewis Center, Rockford Homes Inc To: Kulla, Vijay Kumar & Palusa, Gayathri, $543,500
431 Regency Bnd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Paruchuri, Sreekanth & Chigurupati, Uma Devi, $652,514
5856 Shadowfair Ln, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Bhavirisetty, Venkata Nagamahesh & Sarabu, Saroja, $560,989
600 Royal Pines Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Saxby, Nicholas A & Carmen A, $815,615
3873 Moors Edge Ln, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Kumar, Sumit, $650,115
652 High Timber Dr, Westerville, Quaintance, Andrew M & Holly W To: Armstrong, Lance B & Abigail S, $508,100
1737 Little Bear Loop, Lewis Center, Armul, Scott Edward & Victoria, Adele Jones To: Tsang, Ronald & Suria, Andrea, $655,000
27 Hedgerow Ln, Delaware, Fogle, Deborah J To: Floehr, Cari, $158,500
1267 Carr Rd, Ostrander, Ayers, Steven D & Barbara A To: Richardson, Brandon C & Morgan K, $650,000
146 Harrison Dr, Sunbury, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Inman, Robert J & Kimberly M, $75,000
2130 Parklawn Dr, Lewis Center, Quirin, Timothy & Catie To: Patra, Heeramani & Satyajit, $555,000