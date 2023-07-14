Delaware County Property Transfers

201 Kastlekove Dr, Lewis Center, Cottrell, Erica N & Jason M To: Kump, Brian, $408,000

216 Woodedge Cir, Powell, Blankenship, Joel R To: Schilling, Lee & Anita, $545,000

313 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Reddy, Anjali, $329,519

221 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Smith, Brian & Deanda, Melissa, $295,070

643 Buena Park Dr, Delaware, Schultz, Martin E & Semra D To: Samaniego, Roberto, $485,000

1671 Heatherwae Loop, Powell, Bajaj, Raman & Preeti To: Ganguly, Mounika & Ranjit, $1,065,000

2923 Brookhaven Dr, Lewis Center, Piccin, Rachel L & Kuhn, Jordan M To: Costianes, Stephanie A, $630,000

194 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Allen, Linda M, $333,480

2322 Buttermilk Hill Rd, Delaware, Buttermilk 1031 Llc To: Ohio Housing Source Llc, $991,000

1315 Briarcliffe Dr, Powell, Katpally, Ram R & Puskur, Meghna To: Romer, Keith J & Tiffany M, $799,000

3190 Autumn Applause Dr, Lewis Center, Werling, Douglas S & Amy S To: Green, Isaac J & Hostoffer, Sarah, $595,000

9770 Britonwoods Dr, Galena, Weaver Custom Homes Inc To: 9770 Britonwoods Drive Trust The, $329,900

2338 Jaxton Ct, Lewis Center, Enclave At Abbey Knoll Llc The To: Josh Morgan Construction Llc, $140,000

3751 Echo Pl, Powell, Underhill, Rochelle Lee To: Eikenberry, Jeff & Susan, $476,500

360 Village Ridge Dr, Powell, Krajcovic, Daniel & Karen L To: Melville, Chris & Mellody, $555,000

458 Blues Creek Dr, Ostrander, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Denton, Jordan & Lyndsay Marie, $499,900

326 Carter’s Corner Rd, Sunbury, Mueller, Gert R & Anne M To: Unlimited Storage Llc, $435,750

6440 Marsella Ct, Westerville, Romanelli Schrock Road Investments Llc To: Donaldson, Myron S & Katherine M, $160,000