Supplies for Scholars event fast approaching

The United Way of Delaware County will hold its annual Supplies for Scholars event on July 27 and 28 in order to help local students prepare for the start of the school year.

During the event, students and their families attend Willis Education Center to select school supplies and a new backpack for the upcoming school year. The primary two shopping events will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 27 and from 9 to 11 a.m. on July 28.

In addition to the primary events, there are several in-person mobile distribution events taking place over the next month.

The first mobile event will take place at the Ashley Wesleyan Church on July 25 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by an event at Woodward Elementary in Delaware on Aug. 2 from noon to 2 p.m.; an event at th Olentangy Administrative Offices on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and an event at the Sunbury Community Library on Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

United Way of Delaware County Vice President Gina Grote said the events are spread out by location and time to give as many people as possible the chance to fit it into their schedules and participate.

Lauren Mussenden, Strengthening Families coordinator for the United Way of Delaware County, said she’s looking forward to the event.

“I think it’s a really great program to just bring everyone in the community together,” Mussenden said. “It excites all the students and school staff, and other companies and sponsors in the community get excited about back to school. It’s about making (heading back to school) a fun experience and not a dreadful experience.”

Grote said she hopes the event helps students and their families look forward to the start of the school year.

“It’s so important that the children are enthusiastic and excited to have everything they need to start the school year right,” Grote said.

Mussenden said this year’s event has other fun activities, including a visit from Miss Ohio and face painting.

“To me, it’s a big festival, which makes it so exciting and special,” Mussenden said. “It’s been made into an event that students and their families look forward to each year.”

Grote said the event benefited more than 2,300 students last year, and she’s thankful to the community for its support.

“This is unique, and because we have financial supporters, we’re able to buy everything in bulk in advance,” Grote said. “Students get to pick out their supplies and book bags, which is fun for them. We couldn’t do it without the support of the community. It’s a fun event, fun for the volunteers and fun for the families.”

Registration for the event is encouraged to ensure adequate supplies but is not mandatory. Registration to shop or to volunteer can be completed at delawarecountyfamilies.org/sfs.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.