OWU highlighted in guide

The new “Fiske Guide to Colleges 2024” includes Ohio Wesleyan University as one of the “best and most interesting” four-year colleges and universities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

For the new guidebook, released July 11, the Fiske editorial team selected 322 schools from the three countries to profile for prospective students and families involved in the college search process.

In the publication, Fiske states that Ohio Wesleyan:

• Provides an education that includes “strong preparation for graduate and professional school, a solid grounding in the liberal arts, real-world experience, and an emphasis on having fun outside the classroom.”

• Features, says one student, professors who “want to see their students thrive and help them every step of the way.”

• Expands students’ classroom learning with the OWU Connection curricular program, “supplementing their major with interdisciplinary learning, global perspectives, service learning, and practical experiences; students may fulfill these expectations by choosing from a number of pathways, such as special courses, study abroad, internships, and independent projects.”

• “Offers a variety of research, travel, and internship programs, notably New York Arts and Wesleyan in Washington.”

• Is located in the city of Delaware (population 42,000), described by another student as “adorable” with “several small shops and restaurants that are also relatively diverse from Greek to Cajun to just regular pizza and burger joints.” In addition, “Ohio’s capital and largest city, Columbus, is only 30 minutes away by car and offers many internship and job opportunities. Lakes, farms, and even ski slopes are within a few hours’ drive.”

• Competes in the North Coast Athletic Conference, where “OWU’s Division III Battling Bishops are a powerhouse. … Men’s soccer, men’s basketball, field hockey, and men’s and women’s track and field are among the strongest teams.”

In evaluating schools, Fiske editors traditionally use sources including questionnaires and interviews with students asking them about academics, campus setting, financial aid, social life, and more. Now in its 40th year, the book was created by former New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske.

For information about enrolling at Ohio Wesleyan, visit www.owu.edu/admission.

Submitted by Ohio Wesleyan University.