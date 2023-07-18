Speed signs pop up in village A solar-powered sign shows the speed motorists are traveling on a street in Galena. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

GALENA — The most recent village newsletter mentions recent traffic and safety measures.

“March 2023, Galena installed digital traffic speed signs,” said the July newsletter. “These signs are to help curb speeders along Walnut Road and Columbus Street. Both also provide law enforcement with reports on when and how many people are speeding. The village council approved $36,000 budget to hire Special Duty Delaware County Officers. We have been able to fill many of the requested openings.”

However, not everyone in the village is pleased. One resident put a banner in front of their home with a speed limit of 25 miles per hour sign and saying, “Miss Mayor, what are you doing in our neighborhood to stop speeding?”

Getting back to the newsletter, Mayor Jill Love talked about the Son of Thurman Burger Bash, held on July 15. The bicycle riding event, which featured 20-, 40-, and 60-mile routes, concluded with the Galena eatery’s burgers served buffet-style.

“The Burger Bash has raised $25,000 in two years, and all profits go to the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute,” Love wrote.

Later in the year, the second annual Galena Fall Gathering fundraiser will run from noon to 11 p.m. on Oct. 14. Further details are available on Facebook and Instagram.

“This includes live music, local food, crafts, cars, and an exciting line-up of events to bring us all together at the center of it all,” Love writes. “Let the Fun Begin: Come One, Come All!”

A couple of utility updates were also in the newsletter.

• Billing: “Starting the first of 2023, your sewer bill was combined with your water bill,” the newsletter said. “The village council continues to look for ways to improve billing options. Current billing has not been able to consider irrigation systems.”

• Trash: “Galena has a new two-year agreement with Rumpke. Service increased $4 per month. Rumpke noted their expenses such as gas, personnel and trucks have increased.”

• Energy: “Ohio Legislature enacted electric deregulation legislation which authorizes local municipalities to aggregate retail electric and gas service agreements. Aggregation provides an opportunity for customers collectively to participate in the benefits of deregulation through lower rates which they would not otherwise be able to have individually. Once passed through council, the residents will vote on November 7th to accept or decline the aggregation program.”

There was also an item on the village’s Memorial Day traditions.

“For more than 40 years, the Village of Galena has organized an annual Memorial Day ceremony on the Village Square before the G & T Club’s memorial to Galena’s World War II veterans,” wrote David A. Simmons in the newsletter. “Often speakers arranged by the local veteran’s groups made presentations here, and in recent years, these have included students from Big Walnut High School scheduled to attend Buckeye Boys State or Buckeye Girls State sponsored by the American Legion and their auxiliary group. Following the Square ceremony, the celebrants reconvened in the Galena Cemetery to hear the story of a veteran buried there. A veteran’s rifle squad offered a salute, and the service concluded with taps.”

This year’s featured veteran was Samuel Leonard, a farmer and Ohio militia member, husband, and father who came to Berkshire Township in 1808.

For more information, visit galenaohio.gov.

