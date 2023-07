Delaware County Property Transfers

7354 Celebration Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Ojeda @ 3, $447,290

7328 Cutler Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Begin, Christopher B & Kidono, Chie, $473,170

7955 Reins Ct, Delaware, Patel, Jaydeep V & Sejal J To: Chekuri, Rajesh & Kolli, Naga Sireesha, $710,000

1094 Little Bear Pl, Lewis Center, Winder, Stephen C & Matthews, Nicole To: Kiser, Ryan Alan & Mary Tischler, $420,000

3864 Windkeep Way, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Hausmann, Nathan C & Meredith B, $567,985

98 Middlemead St, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Arigala, Chandra Kumar & Raya, Chandana, $601,615

303 Shanahan Rd, Lewis Center, B & N 2005 Llc To: Op Greenery Llc, $3,300,000

358 Abbotsbury Dr, Westerville, Dempsey, Devin & Lisa To: West, Devin Fitzgerald & Scaria, Elizabeth, $450,000

8060 Wolf Path Dr, Powell, Driftmyer, Brian J To: Lippert, Ryan M & Shannon M, $792,000

392 Seatrain Dr, Delaware, Sarandria, Robert L & Debra A To: Anthony, Seth & Shandi R, $419,900

1656 Roundwyck Ln, Powell, Weer, Donald Craig & Lee Ann To: Schrock, Richelle D & Clifford, Damion M, $1,015,000

141 Hayfield Dr, Delaware, Flynn, Sean R & Rachel Marie To: Nesser, Marion Taylor & Cannon Erin, $350,000

1017 Pebble Brook Dr, Columbus, Falcone, Anthony To: Meyer, Hayley M & Gies, Alexander, $440,000

5620 State Route 521 , Delaware, Browntown Investment Group Llc To: M And J Property Holdings Ltd, $383,967

7048 Ringbill Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Combs, Jeffrey Rand & Deborah Lynn, $418,409