Joint School Board and City Council meeting to be rescheduled

The upcoming annual joint meeting between the City of Delaware and the Delaware City Schools Board of Education has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The school district announced last month the special meeting between the school district and the city would take place on July 27 at 6 p.m. at Delaware City Hall, located at 1 S. Sandusky St. However, on Wednesday, the district announced the meeting had been cancelled and would be rescheduled at a later date.

Jennifer Ruhe, director of communications for Delaware City Schools, reported Wednesday the city reached out to the school district to rescheduled after a couple of their members had unexpected scheduling conflicts.

Ruhe said the meeting is expected to be rescheduled “as soon as possible.”

The meeting will be hosted by Delaware City Council with a specific purpose to share updates of joint interest between the two organizations, the school district said. They reported there will be no Delaware City Schools action items or public participation held at this meeting.

Board President Jayna McDaniel-Browning said at the district’s July 10 meeting the board is looking forward to meeting with the city.

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education will meet next on Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. The Delaware City Council is still scheduled to meet on July 24 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

