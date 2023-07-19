Ashley Corn Show attendees play bingo during the show in 2015. Gary Budzak | The Gazette/file

The Ashley Corn Show returns next month and will feature the same food and traditions as years previous with a few new additions this year.

The long-running show will begin on Aug. 3 and will continue until Aug. 5. Scott Lucas, post adjutant for the Ashley American Legion and one of the organizers of the event, said the event will be much the same as it was last year, but this year’s event will have more bounce houses and inflatables for the kids as well as a mechanical bull that people can ride on Saturday.

“(The bull) is our new thing this year,” Lucas said. “(We’ll have) all the things we had before and a bull.”

Lucas said the usual live bands, cornhole tournaments, chicken, and sweet corn will be at the event.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody again and the food, quite honestly,” Lucas said. “I like the food that we have there.”

Thursday will feature J.T.’s Famous Pork Dinner as well as a car show from 5 to 10 p.m. Bingo will be from 6 to 10 p.m., and the Blue Limestone Project will be playing classic rock from from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday will both feature the open pit roasted chicken dinners and bingo from 6 to 11 p.m. Burning Diesel will play classic rock and oldies both days from 8 to 11 p.m.

On Friday, signups for the youth corn eating – cob tossing contest and the B.V.F.F.A. Kiddie Tractor Pull will at at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. respectively, when each event begins.

On Saturday, signups for the adult corn eating – cob tossing contest will be from 5:30 p.m. until the event begins at 6 p.m. The corn cook off will begin at 6:30 p.m. The raffle drawing will be at 11 p.m.

On all three days, cornhole signups are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., and the tournaments begin at 6:30 p.m.

Lucas said the event has been running since 1933, and he feels a lot of responsibility when he helps organize it.

“It (makes me) a little bit nervous,” Lucas said. “You don’t to be the one that messes it up. You want to make sure you do a good job for the community because this is a good thing the community expects and wants to see. Working with the community, working with the bands, getting them set up, and making sure we have entertainment for everybody, I enjoy that.”

Lucas reminded everyone to “bring their appetite for sure.”

“(It’s) a time to be able to come and relax and have some good food, see a lot of friends you haven’t seen in a long time, nice function to get out of the house and have that small town feel,” Lucas said.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.