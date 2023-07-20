Participants in Saturday’s Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic pose for a picture following the event.

Nearly 60 area youth converged on Hidden Valley Golf Course for the 47th Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic last weekend in Delaware.

The nine-hole event, which featured morning and afternoon flights, included lunch, door prizes and trophy awards.

The Kiwanis Club of Delaware County presented the event as part of its focus on supporting youth, while following its motto: ‘Improving the lives of children, one community at a time”.

On the girls’ side, winners of their respective divisions included Madi Curtis (age 7-8), Gracie Curtis (age 9-10), Mallory Elliot (age 11-13) and Rayma Smith (age 14-17). Other placers included Marli Trembush and Kallie Akers, who finished second and third, respectively, in the 9-10 division; Evyn Trembush and Brennan Kessing, who closed second and third, respectively, in the 11-13 division; and Olivia Ross and Quinn Bordine, who were second and third in the 14-17 division, respectively.

In boys’ action, Ko Imai won the 7-8 division, Kengo Imai took top honors in the 9-10 division, Micaiah Lewis won the 11-13 division and Owen Jester won the 14-17 division with a medal-winning, one-over-par 29.

Other standouts included Reid Ehrler (second in 7-8 division), Dean Metzger (third in 7-8 division), Liam Reichert (second in 9-10 division), Luke Lautenbach (third in 9-10 division), Blake Gibson (second in 11-13 division), Carter Lycans (third in 11-13 division), Kaden Ottley (second in 14-17 division) and Henry Terry (third in 14-17 division).