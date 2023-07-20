Steffan

SUNBURY — The city has its own Events and Commemorations Committee.

On Jan. 11, there was planning for last week’s July 4 parade, with guidelines, best practices, and alternate routes discussed. This continued as “unfinished business” on Feb. 22, as well as improving power on the town square. The committee also looked at Pelotonia, taking place on Aug. 11, and a Big Walnut lacrosse league in J.R. Smith Park.

On March 22, the committee discussed Trailapalooza, which took place on June 24. The committee also went over the fee structures for the rental of the town hall and park shelters to residents and non-residents.

At the April 26 meeting, the committee went over the Memorial Day Flea Market, and purchasing more lights for Christmas on the Square. The committee members are Sunbury City Council members Cindi Cooper, David Martin and Murray Neff.

Another committee in Sunbury is the Finance Committee, which meets immediately prior to City Council. Its first meeting for 2023 was Jan. 18, where it heard a presentation from Fifth Third Securities.

In new business on Feb. 15, there was a review of “the preliminary schedule for issuing facility improvement bonds to fund renovations to the police and municipal buildings,” the meeting minutes said. “A bond ordinance will be necessary and is expected to be presented to the committee at its June 2023 meeting.”

The Finance Committee consists of Mayor Joe St. John, and council members Damin Cappel, Cindi Cooper, Tim Gose, John Grumney, David Martin and Murray Neff. Dana Steffan is the director of finance and Daryl Hennessy is the assistant city administrator.

“Mrs. Steffan went over the preliminary debt and cash reserve policy proposals and explained how they could benefit the city,” said the March 15 minutes. “She also noted that approved policies will assist the city with its upcoming bond rating project.” Mayor St. John explained the positive pay feature the city has on its checks and its security benefits.

On April 19, the Finance Committee heard a proposal from The Montrose Group to provide economic development services for the city. At the May 17 meeting, the bank to book reconciliation was reviewed.

Sunbury also has a New Community Authority, which met on April 10 to form, appoint trustees and establish its bylaws. The NCA acts as an “organizational board of commissioners for the Authority (City Council),” said the bylaws.

For more information, visit sunburyohio.org.

