Water main replacement project under way

Through Aug. 18, City of Delaware utility crews will be installing new water line on David Street, between London Road and Ross Street. The new line will improve water service reliability and fire protection in the area.

David St will be closed to through traffic, during workdays, from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., and reopen each day after the work. Parking restrictions will also be in place during work hours.

Questions may be directed to the Public Utilities Department, 740-203-1904.

The project will include making new connections to the existing water mains on London Road, Maple Street and Ross Street that will require water main shutdowns in the area. Notices for these scheduled shutdowns and any other scheduled shutdown will be made 24-hours in advance to the affected residents. After the new water main has been installed and placed into service, restoration of the paved and yard area will take place.

While every attempt will be made to keep construction disturbance to a minimum, area residents may experience road closures, traffic delays, restricted street parking, and increased noise during regular business hours. Appropriate road closure signage and related traffic control devices will be in place. The city will make every effort to give residents 24 hours advance notice of any non-emergency water shut down that may be necessitated by the construction, but residents may experience short periods of no water service.

This press release was issued by the City of Delaware.