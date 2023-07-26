Allison Selley, a violist, will join Hayes High School as the director of orchestras this fall. Courtesy photo | Allison Selley

This fall, the orchestras at Hayes High School will play to a new tempo under the supervision of incoming Director Allison Selley.

Selley, who original hails from Perrysburg, Ohio, said she grew up “heavily” involved in music at her school, where she developed a passion for teaching.

“I did orchestra and band at the same time, so I just have a love for music as a whole and arts as a whole,” Selley said. “I got a few leadership roles and that really helped me realize my love for teaching others. I love finding the light bulb moments and teaching (students) to do something.”

Selley said during her studies at Bowling Green State University, she found a “deep love” of orchestra teaching and chose that as her career.

“I still love band but orchestra is my passion,” Selley said, who plays the viola.

Selley joins Hayes after two years of leading the orchestra at Washington Local Schools.

“(That was a) fantastic way for me to start,” Selley said.

Selley said she and her husband were moving to Dublin when she saw the opening at Hayes, and she was excited to apply.

“I was lucky to find this opportunity at Delaware,” Selley said. “It worked out for the best. As soon I as was emailing I could tell this was a different type of community, different type of school.”

Selley said her brief contacts with the district so far have set it apart from anywhere else she’s taught.

“So far, everyone I’ve talked to has been welcoming,” Selley said. “I just get a very good happy vibe when I’m here. Sometimes with school it can be a job, but I don’t find that temperament here. It seems like everybody loves the changes that are coming in. It seems like people are more excited to be a part of it.”

Selley said she’s eager to meet the members of the orchestras when the school year starts next month.

“(I’m) looking forward to meeting all my students and super excited to find out their personalities,” Selley said. “I think that’s the most fun part, getting to know all of them and what they’re excited about for the year.”

As the orchestra teacher at Hayes, Selley will oversee the Hayes Players, Symphony Orchestra, and Concert Orchestra when the school year begins on Aug. 16.

