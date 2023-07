Delaware County Property Transfers

5732 State Route 203, Radnor, Schumacher Homes Of Columbus Inc To: Severance, Michele L & Born Ryan, $70,000

5815 Royal Lytham Ct, Dublin, Pendergast, Stephen Brady To: Sweeney, Patricia M & Douglas V Co Trustees, $690,000

311 Seatrain Dr, Delaware, Gorden, Heath C & Ashley E To: Schultz, Geoffrey & Terese, $452,000

4810 Cherry Glen Dr, Powell, Compass Homes Inc To: Galani, Prafulla J & Jayantilal D Trustees, $159,000

4503 Winding Oak Dr, Delaware, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Hale, Douglas Graham & Hardison, Margaret, $627,410

4485 Winding Oak Dr, Delaware, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Tiemeier, Barry William & Nancy Sydelle, $563,516

6485 Spring Run Dr, Westerville, Barry, Christopher Edwin & Carol E To: Miller, Grant L & Jennifer L, $649,000

5087 Oakmont Pl, Westerville, Williams, Stuart Ward & Carole J To: Conte, Robert D & Maureen E, $765,000

7572 Augusta Woods Ter, Westerville, Fields, Darin & Michelle To: Snowden, Gary K & Sherry L, $1,212,750

1758 Scenic Bluff Ct, Delaware, Bob Webb Liberty Bluff Llc To: Hehr, Jason D & Erin A, $1,425,688

261 Windemere Cir, Westerville, Norris, Luella & Michael E Trustees To: Kiefer, Barbara E S, $285,000

3325 Braumiller Rd, Delaware, Baki, Kelly A & Douglas M To: Alnemer, Mohma Firas and Chantel M, $540,000

2769 Glenmead Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Bhadirinath, Dhanush Sreeram & Muddagowni, Monkia, $647,971

1405 Clover St, Sunbury, Rockford Homes Inc To: Adams, Kelly A & Shad D, $634,205

3865 Windkeep Way, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Bonthu, Srinivas, $679,927

323 Village Ridge Dr, Powell, Slusser, Thomas E To: Dahlgren, Eric T, $415,000

537 Wintergreen Way, Lewis Center, Scherr, Brad & Debra To: Chokshi, Nikul Arunkumar & Vimal Kikul, $325,000

5619 Bluffpoint Pass, Delaware, Epcon River Bluff Llc To: Buck, Steven E Trustee, $618,140

434 Crossings Dr, Westerville, Joseph, Judith R To: Skinner, Pamela M & Michael R, $393,000 8718 Prairie Frost Ln, Lewis Center, Frazer, Amy E To: Rolka, Gregory A, $331,000