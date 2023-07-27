Paint striping continued on Red Bank Road between Gorsuch and Smothers roads, but resurfacing by ODOT has been completed, in a photo taken on July 26. The county’s commissioners approved the project on Feb. 27. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Amended agreements approved

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners met on Feb. 27, where it approved a number of resolutions, including the following:

• Resurfacing of Red Bank Road, which splits Genoa and Harlem townships, from Smothers Road to Gorsuch Road by the Ohio Department of Transportation, at an estimated cost of $1.4 million. As of July 26, work continued on Red Bank, but was winding down.

• ODOT will also “rehabilitate the structure on Whipple Road (Township Road 222) over Horseshoe Run” at an estimate $375,000, the journal from the meeting said.

• An amended and restated sanitary sewer improvements plan approval and subdivider’s agreement for 52 single-family residential connections at Berlin Farm Section 1 with M/I Homes of Central Ohio, LLC.

• A cooperative project agreement between the county, Liberty Township and the City of Powell for improvements to the intersection of “Old” Sawmill Road and Presidential Parkway was also amended and restated.

• Amending an agreement for Columbus-based Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., for Home Road improvements from state Route 315 to County Road 9.

• Waiving tipping fees at the Solid Waste Transfer Station for the Delaware Public Health District’s annual litter control campaigns, such as the Great American Clean Up, the Olentangy Watershed Clean Up in August, and the Scioto River Sweep this fall.

• Amending to the contract with Marion Goodwill Industries, Inc., for the purchase of program services for the Delaware County Department of Job and Family Services. Also amended was the Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement with the Westerville-based Concord/Scioto Community Authority.

• A drainage maintenance petition for Hidden Ravines Crossing in Orange Township. In a separate action, G&G Enterprises Complete Excavating Service, LLC, of Bellville, was approved to do the work on the English #346 Drainage Improvement Project.

• A developer’s agreement for Greenery Residential that includes improvements to Shanahan Road.

• Purchasing vacant land at Home/Lewis Center/Piatt roads for $30,000.

• An agreement with Columbus-based DLZ Ohio, Inc., for testing the county’s Olentangy Environmental Control Center headworks and aeration upgrades project.

• Centrifuge inspection and repair services from Kenosha, Wisconsin-based Centrifuge-Systems, LLC, of the county’s Lower Scioto Water Reclamation Facility, 6570 Moore Road, Delaware.

• A design services agreement with Cleveland-based American Structurepoint, Inc., for the county’s Hayes Building roof replacement project.

• Closed-circuit television inspection of 15,852 feet of sanitary sewers by Reynoldsburg-based Visu-Sewer of Ohio, LLC, for the Regional Sewer District.

• A professional services agreement with Illinois-based Ahead, Inc., for Information Technology consulting and implementation for the County Auditor.

• Transferring a liquor license to Royal American Golf Course LLC.

• Amending the use of procurement cards for the Emergency Medical Services Department. There was also authorization of a procurement card for the Regional Sewer District.

