Delaware County Property Transfers

705 N State St, Westerville, Maxtown Land Development Llc To: Davis, Brenda K & William E, $250,000

321 Ashford Dr, Westerville, Zeidman, Joshua A & Juliann To: Mohr, Stephen & Laura A, $495,000

259 Bevan Way, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Fields, Shawn, $452,900

485 Park Vista Dr, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: Bobola, Matthew P, $377,490

9799 Glasgow Ct, Dublin, Mangum, Scott R & Debra A To: Greentree, Kaylee & Charles, $715,777

5181 Proprietors Way, Delaware, Risch, Richard S & Patricia B Co Trustees To: Mahdi, Kassim Abdul & Lois Marie, $505,000

101 Simon St, Delaware, Ginn, Corey Martin Paul & Sarah L To: Conley, Tori & Zapolnik, Keith, $272,000

756 Maple Vista Dr, Delaware, Rao, Amith U & Parimala To: Wu, Johnny, $549,900

8600 Abby Way, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Williams, Karen A, $653,142

Old Pond Ln, Powell, Kay, Katherine To: Bodalia, Krystina & Patel, Nishant P, $250,000

3665 Mantle Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Thakur, Dipti & Prasad, Amlan, $513,900

768 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Manoharan, Jeba Anand & Paul, Jeniffa Sherely, $546,320

219 Millpond Rd, Sunbury, Egelhoff, Rachel & Johnston, Austin To: Heston, Madison M & Dykes, Jacob A, $225,000

742 Parkgrove Way, Lewis Center, Mills, Lisa D To: Difeo, John A, $233,000

178 N Union St, Delaware, Randall, Kaitlyn @3 To: Jennings, Brian & Gosnell, Amy, $315,000

6334 Artesian Run, Delaware, Ciesielski, Szymon J & Lucyna S To: Kay, Kyle & Katherine, $852,500

1515 Cabot Ln, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Samuel, Sheena & Pentiboyina, Anudeep Raju, $459,415

1301 Clover St, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Hamilton, Alexander & Amy, $560,450

83 Lucca Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Kennedy, James & Ann, $431,205

71 Lucca Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $80,340

290 Talla Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $80,340

320 Talla Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Walker, Edward & Brown Kimberly, $389,355