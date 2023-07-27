Pickletonia fundraiser event set for Aug. 12

On Aug. 12, the Pickletonia fundraiser event will be taking place at the Delaware Paddle Barn.

Created by Hannah and Judy Shaal in 2022, Pickletonia strives to raise money for cancer research. All of the proceeds generated by the tournament are matched 100% by Bath & Body Works. Additionally, 100% of the proceeds will be going to The James Cancer Research Hospital in Columbus.

The idea of the Pickletonia fundraiser was created due to Bath and Body Works’ commitment to Pelotonia, a Columbus non-profit dedicated to ending cancer. As an employee of Bath and Body Works, Shaal was encouraged to participate in raising money for the cause.

Shaal had raised money for Pelotonia in the past, but after a family tragedy, she was further encouraged to make a difference.

“My first ride was in August of 2021, the year my father in-law Doug was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Doug is much of my reason for becoming so heavily involved in Pelotonia, but I can’t overlook the countless others affected by cancer each year,” Shaal said.

Shaal’s mother, Judy, an avid pickleball player, suggested they create a tournament to generate money for the cause. Soon after, Pickletonia, a hybrid of the words Pickleball and Pelotonia, was born.

The first Pickletonia tournament took place in 2022, and it was a huge success, with over 70 players, volunteers, and donors contributing to the event. Pickletonia managed to generate nearly $10,000, after Bath & Body Works matched 100% of the proceeds.

Thanks to Bath & Body Works, Delaware Pickleball, Barley Hopsters, Second Sole, and the Old Dog Ale House, the fundraiser has evolved from a small idea to a great success.

“I have to say, this event is only possible because of Susan, her husband Dale, Dawn, my mom Judy, and all our players, donors, and volunteers. Pickletonia doesn’t happen without them, and I am so grateful for their support,” Shaal said.

The Pickletonia tournament will take place at Delaware Paddle Barn, 988 Liberty Road. To reserve a spot in the Pickletonia tournament, email Dawn Brown at [email protected] or text at 614-580-3475.

