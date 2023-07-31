The Berlin Township website has posted “Facts and Fiction” information about upcoming property revaluations from Delaware County Auditor George Kaitsa.

The document notes taxes will not increase by the same amount as the property values. For example, “A 35% increase in home values for homes located in the Olentangy Local School District will result in approximately a 4% increase in property taxes,” Kaitsa writes.

The Ohio Department of Taxation administers a “Tax Reduction Factor,” which “lowers the effective tax rate for voted levies to offset the increase in property values,” Kaitsa said.

The expected increase in property values in Delaware County is 33-35%, with most of the surrounding counties having similar increases.

Nearly 75% of the property taxes go to the county’s school districts and the career center, 10% goes to levy agencies, nearly 10% goes to townships, 3.7% goes to tax increment finance districts, and only 1.7% goes to the county’s General Fund. That rate was reduced from 1.8 mills to 1.3 mills by the county commissioners.

The Tax Commissioners of Ohio ask the county auditors to conduct a triennial update for the reappraisal, as required by law.

“As County Auditor, I do not collect property taxes,” Kaitsa writes. “Property taxes are determined by the voters of Delaware County, not by the County Auditor.”

The exception to this is the Big Walnut, Buckeye Valley and Delaware City school districts, which are “at the 20-mill floor,” which means “the tax reduction factor cannot lower the school district levies below that 20-mill floor.”

Kaitsa writes that the 2023 appraisals were conducted by Tyler Technologies. He said tentative property values will be received in August, with letters going out to owners in September. There will be informal hearings in October throughout the county, with final values established in November.

“If a property owner is not satisfied with the outcome of the informal hearing, the property owner will have the opportunity to file a Property Valuation Complaint with the Delaware County Board of Revision,” the information sheet concludes.

For more information, visit https://www.berlintwp.us/.

In other news, motorists may have noticed that Sherman Road is currently closed, but it won’t be for long.

“The Delaware County Engineer’s Office will be closing Sherman Road between Africa Road and 3 B’s & K Road in Berlin Township for bridge maintenance and repair 7/24/23 to 8/4/23,” read a notice issued on July 17.

