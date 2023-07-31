The United Way of Delaware County held its annual Supplies for Scholars event Thursday and Friday, helping more than 1,000 students prepare for the start of the school year.

The two main events were held at Willis Education Center on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and both featured families and students selecting a new backpack and filling it with the supplies they’ll need for the upcoming school year.

The events were free and open to the public with an option to preregister. The United Way reported Friday that about 800 students were served on Thursday and around 400 were served Friday.

Kelsey Sommers Fox, United Way of Delaware County’s director of community navigation, said she looks forward to the event every year.

“Supplies for Scholars is just such a joyful time to connect with our residents, our students, and our returning clients,” Fox said. “Seeing everyone feel the excitement and enthusiasm of going back to school and to do it feeling safe and secure is one of my favorite things for the entire year.”

Fox said the event would not be possible without volunteers, donors and community partners.

“It’s the community that makes Supplies for Scholars happen,” she said. “United Way organizes it, but it’s the donors, volunteers, and community partner agencies that turn out that make this event a success. We’ve had more volunteers than any year prior. I like to think it’s because we do a good job, and they have a good time coming to hang out with us, but many of these volunteers are returners and have been coming for a decade. They’ll come and say, ‘I know exactly what to do with a shopper.’ People really look forward to this event every year.”

One of the event’s organizers, Lauren Mussenden — the Strengthening Families coordinator at United Way of Delaware County — said the two events at Willis were “amazing.”

“(We’ve had) a lot of great families coming through, and our partners have been amazing,” Mussenden said. “Seeing everything come together, it’s just surreal, I think. I feel proud of the staff I’m a part of and all our partners that came together, and the volunteers are amazing. You can tell they’re really passionate about what they’re doing.”

This was the 10th year for the event, and Mussenden said she’s impressed by how “smooth” it ran this year.

“It’s a well-oiled machine,” she said. “Thank you to everyone who participated and helped make this such a success.”

Mussenden said there are a number of mobile Supplies for Scholars events before the start of the school year. The first such event will be held at Woodward Elementary in Delaware on Aug. 2 from noon to 2 p.m.; followed by an event at the Olentangy Administrative Offices on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and an event at the Sunbury Community Library on Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mussenden said the mobile events are held to target other areas of the county and for anyone who wasn’t able to attend the events at Willis.

Gina Grote, vice president of the United Way of Delaware County, estimated that by the end of the back-to-school season, the United Way will have served over 2,200 students.

“I think it went amazing,” Grote said. “(I enjoy) watching the children have the fun of selecting their very own brand new backpack and then going down the aisle and reading what they get for their age and then leaving here with a full backpack of supplies with big smiles on their faces, excited for the school year. Now they have the essentials they need to start the school year. (Preparing for school is) expensive. There’s definitely a need.”

Grote said the event is important because it removes obstacles and allows students to start the school year prepared and equipped.

“Showing up prepared and ready to learn is going to put you in the right direction,” Grote said. “It’s so important and significant. I love how excited and happy they are. (Supplies for Scholars) lets them focus on the fun. We’re so thankful to all of our funders. It’s a major event, and it takes a lot to make it work.”

Delaware City Schools Superintendent Heidi Kegley was helping families sign in on Friday morning and said she likes seeing the energy from students preparing for the school year.

“It is always so exciting to see all the families across the county come and receive all the things they need to start the school year,” Kegley said. “We are so grateful for all the community partners who join to add the extra special touches to the event. As always, we are so grateful to The United Way of Delaware County for all they do to meet the needs of the families in our county.”

Kegley has been volunteering with Supplies for Scholars since the beginning, adding she’s proud to see how it’s grown.

“To think back to that first year, and we were hopeful to maybe have 200 families come to now serving over (2,000) families speaks to how incredible our community is and how wonderful United Way is in bringing everyone together for an event like this,” Kegley said. “This event provides the opportunity to really kick off the beginning of the new school year.”

More information about Supplies for Scholars can be found at https://www.delawarecountyfamilies.org/sfs.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.