The Delaware County Regional Planning Commission (DCRPC) met on Feb. 23 at the Frank B. Willis Building, located at 2079 U.S. Route 23 N., in Delaware.

The final plat for Section 1 of Berkshire Crossing, which includes 48 lots on 20.2 acres, was approved by consent. The preliminary plan was approved in 2021 as 104 single-family residential homes on the south side of Wilson Road, west of North Galena Road, and in the Big Walnut school district.

“The only modification from the preliminary plan was a secondary access point (Sidra Drive) being added along Wilson Road, with two lots being removed to accommodate for this road addition,” the meeting minutes stated.

As of Aug. 1, the land has been cleared and inner roads built.

Applicant Kerbler Farms was granted an additional two-year extension on Emil’s Way in Orange Township. First approved in 2020, they had already received a one-year extension in 2022. The site is at the southeast corner of U.S. Route 23 and Home Road.

“The Slate Ridge Commercial — Emil’s Way subdivision will make the final connection between Emil’s Way and Home Road if platted,” the minutes stated.

The land across from Orange Grand Communities Apartments in Lewis Center is currently empty.

Another applicant, Nicholas Petitti, was granted a one-year extension for 4910 Rutherford Road CAD (Common Access Driveway) in order to allow for construction. The three-lot site is on the north side of Rutherford Road between Riverside Drive in Concord Township.

Genoa Township’s Zoning Commission initiated zoning code and comprehensive plan updates on Jan. 17, with public hearings held on Feb. 15 and Feb. 27. The township had most recently amended its zoning in 2020 and the comprehensive plan in 2019. The amendments were supported by the DCRPC as they will “add clarification to the overall vision within the comprehensive plan, add township authority over specific uses, and ensure that both documents complement each other.” The motion carried with Genoa Township abstaining.

Kingston Township’s Zoning Commission had a comprehensive plan update that began in 2018. “The plan recommends that areas outside current sewer service areas — 773 acres of Northstar and 585 acres between State Route 61 and Blue Church Road — retain their farm residential zoning status or be developed as conservation subdivisions at the underlying density,” the minutes stated. This was unanimously approved.

It was also noted that the preliminary plan for M/I Homes’ Clarkshaw Crossing, which includes 254 single-family lots and 136 multi-family, condominium-style units on 132.5 acres at Clarkshaw and Hyatts roads in Liberty Township, was approved in January.

DCRPC staff attended meetings in Harlem and Orange townships, as well as a county Intel planning meeting and the Delaware County Housing Alliance. DCRPC was working with the village of Ostrander, as well as Berlin, Delaware, Kingston, Liberty, and Troy townships on either their comprehensive plans or zoning codes. Dave Stites is the DCRPC chairman.

