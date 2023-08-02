The City of Delaware is responsible for the maintenance of 193 miles of combined highway, collector and local residential streets. Each year, the city repairs and repaves streets using funding from the local city budget, Ohio Public Works Commission grant funding, and Delaware County grant funding. Every two years, the city submits a grant application for federal Community Development Block Grant grant funding. Local funding is comprised of license fee and gas tax revenues that are allocated to the city.

This year, the city will be resurfacing a total of 2.80 miles of roadway (mill & overlay) and reconstructing 0.97 miles of roadway. Certain streets will also include a stress absorbing membrane interlayer. The roads included in this year’s program are:

• Cobblestone Drive (Hayfield to Rock Creek)

• Grand Circuit Boulevard (Lachance Court to Warrensburg Road)

• Bernard Avenue (Washington Street to Sandusky Street)

• S. Washington Street (Bernard Avenue to Park Avenue)

• Woodrow Avenue (Magnolia to Poplar Bend

• Poplar Bend (Woodrow to Sandusky Street)

