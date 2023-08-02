In the bustling halls of Olentangy Liberty High School, a club named Teens Support Teens was started by rising sophomores Varsha Banumukkala and Nandini Uppala. They are making a powerful impact, connecting students and creating a haven for heartfelt conversations. With a mission to volunteer, donate, and build meaningful connections within the community, this extraordinary club has flourished, attracting over 60 compassionate members in its very first year.

Teens Support Teens is a club where students can share their experiences, joys, and struggles without fear of judgment. Understanding the importance of mental health and emotional well-being, the club members work tirelessly to create a nurturing environment for anyone who needs someone to talk to.

“I felt alone and overwhelmed sometimes, but being part of this club changed everything,” said Monnishaa Tambe, a sophomore member. “Now I have friends who genuinely care about me, and we support each other through thick and thin.”

The club’s caring spirit extends beyond the school’s walls as they actively participate in volunteer activities throughout the community. Whether it’s hosting cookie drives, or assisting the less fortunate, Teens Support Teens believes in making a positive impact on the lives of others. They believe in the power of giving back, and they have woven philanthropy into the core of their activities.

“I’m thrilled to be part of a club that helps us make a real difference in our community,” shared Tambe. “It’s incredible to see how much we can achieve together.”

Teens Support Teens has a heart big enough to embrace collaboration. The club regularly teams up with other student organizations to amplify their outreach, creating a formidable force for good. Whether organizing joint fundraisers or lending a helping hand to partner clubs, their cooperative spirit knows no bounds.

As Teens Support Teens continues to grow, its impact on the Olentangy Liberty High School community becomes even more profound. The club’s influence is felt far beyond the school gates, from fostering friendships to spreading kindness.

Tambe has praised the club time and time again, stating, “Teens Support Teens has shown us the true meaning of compassion and empathy. Their dedication to supporting one another and giving back to the community is inspiring. I am proud of what they’ve achieved, and I have no doubt that their future endeavors will be equally remarkable.”

With Teens Support Teens leading the way, Olentangy Liberty High School is a shining example of how the spirit of unity and kindness can make the world a better place, one heartfelt conversation at a time. The club’s dedication to fostering connections, supporting mental health, and giving back to the community showcases the incredible impact that caring and empathetic teens can have on the world around them.

William Wang, Varsha Banumukkala, and Nandini Uppala are Olentangy Liberty High School students and members of the Powell Youth Council, which is a 15-student-governed nonprofit organization recognized and partnered with the Powell government that Wang created in March of 2022. Powell Youth Council’s purpose is to give a voice and power to the youth of Powell in local decisions and projects, show how local leaders create projects and decisions, and motivate the youth to help their community.