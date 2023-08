Preservation Parks of Delaware County celebrates the opening of the bridge across the Big Walnut Creek along the Ohio to Erie Trail in Sunbury on Saturday, July 15.

Cutting the ribbon (left to right) are Lester Mohler, former land owner; Mary Van Haaften, executive director of Preservation Parks of Delaware County; Glenn Marzluf, Preservation Parks Board of Park Commissioners; Taj Bakare, CT Consultants; Kathy Sandel, former land owner; Matt Simpson, Preservation Parks, senior park planner, Ohio to Erie Trail Board; Carol Weiss, former land owner; John Badar, Preservation Parks Board of Park Commissioners; Bruce Ruhl, Preservation Parks Board of Park Commissioners; Tom Curtin, retired Preservation Parks executive director; Tim Gose, Sunbury City Council president; and Ohio Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware).