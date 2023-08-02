Don’t get caught up in the web of prevarication being spread by Progressives, Liberals, and Democrats concerning Issue 1. The state is asking us to raise the level of votes needed to change the Ohio Constitution. Currently, all that is required to change the Ohio Constitution is getting 50% of the votes cast in an election plus one. That is ridiculous. To change our U.S. Constitution, a two-thirds vote must be passed in both the House and Senate, then three-fourths of the states must approve the amendment. The founding fathers wanted to make sure that it was hard to change our nation’s Constitution.

It doesn’t matter if you are pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, or just a Conservative who wants to see Ohio stay red, we must pass Issue 1 to protect Ohio from being controlled by radical leftwing out-of-state billionaires. If the no votes win, you can expect the November election to have proposed amendments for unlimited abortion at any time in the pregnancy, and another amendment to have our state Constitution mirror the gun laws of New York state.

Currently, if a party wants to get voters to sign a petition to put a new amendment on the ballot, they only need to collect signatures from 44 counties. The other 44 counties in our state do not get to participate. You can bet the 44 counties the Dems will collect signatures from are around Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Toledo. A yes vote on Issue 1 would require voter signatures from all 88 counties of our state.

Don’t be fooled by media and TV commercials. If we don’t vote yes on Issue 1, we can expect to pay for abortion on demand and have an assault on our 2nd Amendment rights. Don’t believe the Liberals. They will use their worn-out explanation that rape, incest, and health of the mother is a stake with the abortion issue. Everyone knows that if any of these three events take place, an abortion is necessary and no one will challenge that medical decision.

We need all hands on deck to win. Please make sure your family and friends all get out and vote yes on Issue 1. If Issue 1 fails, big out-of-state money will ensure taxpayers pay for and kill millions of the unborn. This will be followed by a state amendment to handcuff gun ownership. Vote yes on Issue 1.

Christopher Acker

Delaware