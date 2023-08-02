Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Grisdale, a native of Delaware, is serving aboard USS Philippine Sea, a U.S. Navy warship, currently deployed in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test its ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea.

Grisdale, a 2007 graduate of Rutherford B. Hayes High School and 2012 Saint Leo University graduate, joined the Navy 12 years ago.

“I joined the uniformed service to do just that, to serve my country,” said Grisdale. “I also joined the Navy specifically, because my older brother, Guy Jr., was in the Navy as a hospital corpsman. Our little brother, Matthew, followed us in joining the Navy and now serves as an electrician’s mate (nuclear).”

Grisdale relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Delaware to succeed in the military.

“I learned to never get too comfortable or complacent,” said Grisdale. “Being ready and accepting of change has absolutely helped me in the Navy.”

Today, Grisdale serves as an operations specialist aboard USS Philippine Sea.

“We use radars and communications to aid in the safety of navigation and the execution of land, air, sea and undersea missions,” said Grisdale.

Philippine Sea is a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns, and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the cruiser running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.

“I love the people, they make the difficult work easier,” said Grisdale. “I also enjoy the ever-changing nature of our job. Each day could see a completely different task or mission, so work does not get stale.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Grisdale and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is graduating and qualifying as an air intercept controller supervisor (AICS), which are the individuals that aid Top Gun pilots on their missions using radar and communications,” said Grisdale.

As Grisdale and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Service in the Navy means doing what others can’t in order for all of our ways of life and democracy to thrive,” added Grisdale. “I am proud to be a part of vital decisions and tactics, and to be able to train younger sailors in order for their, and the Navy’s success.”

Submitted by the Navy Office of Community Outreach.