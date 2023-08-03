First Friday to celebrate local law enforcement

Main Street Delaware’s August First Friday will feature police cars for little ones to explore, free children’s activities, community resource information booths, and the 15th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes to raise awareness of violence toward women.

“Safety on Sandusky” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4, with many stores and restaurants staying open late for the special event. Registration for the free Walk a Mile event begins at 6 p.m., with the walk starting at 6:30. More information about the walk is available at https://prosecutor.co.delaware.oh.us/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes.

For the event, Delaware County Transit buses will run free shuttles every 15 minutes from both the Hayes Delaware County Services Building, 145 N. Union St., and Hayes High School, 289 Euclid Ave., to the William-Sandusky streets intersection.

Makers Market coming to downtown

The first Makers Market of the season will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 17 on the downtown sidewalks.

The Makers Market will feature crafters and creators of all types and promises to be a great time to grab a DORA drink, enjoy live music, and shop from local artisans.

Concert series finale

Radio City takes to the stage for the 2023’s final Summer on Winter concert. The band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 23 on West Winter Street between Sandusky and Franklin streets.

Admission is free. Bring your folding chair or dance in the streets!

On screen at the Strand

Showtimes for Friday, Aug. 4, to Thursday, Aug. 10.

Barbie (PG-13): Friday 5:15 pm & 8:30 pm; Saturday 1:15 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:45 pm; Sunday 1:15 pm & 4:30 pm; Thursday 4:15 pm & 7:30 pm

Airplane! (PG): Tuesday 7 pm

Oppenheimer (R): Friday 4 pm & 8:30 pm; Saturday noon, 4:30 pm & 9 pm; Sunday 1 pm & 5:30 pm; Thursday 4 pm & 8:30 pm

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): Friday 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm; Saturday 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm & 6:30 pm; Sunday 1:30 pm & 4:45 pm; Thursday 4:30 pm & 7:45 pm

Pickleball fundraiser

The second annual Pickletonia pickleball tournaments will take place Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Delaware Paddle Barn, 988 Liberty Road in Delaware.

Proceeds from the event will go towards cancer research at the James Cancer Institute in Columbus.

To register, contact Dawn Brown at [email protected]

Free, fresh produce at PIN

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) has announced the dates for its monthly Produce Markets for 2023. Upcoming events will take place the last Wednesday of the month on Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25 and Nov. 29.

The event takes place from 2 to 4:30 pm at the PIN warehouse at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware.

Qualified households are welcome to stop by for fresh fruit, veggies, and dairy at no cost to them.

The market is in drive-thru format, and participants must meet income guidelines and bring a photo ID.

For more information, visit DelawarePeopleInNeed.org or call 740-363-6284.

Farmers market in downtown Delaware

Main Street Delaware’s 2023 Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 28 on the sidewalks downtown.

Come shop for fresh local fruits and vegetables, honey, meat, eggs, plants, handcrafted items, baked goods, and more.

Kilbourne Farmers Market

The Kilbourne United Methodist Church hosts a Farmers Market on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. through Sept. 3.

The market features vendors selling local produce, bakery items and crafts.

There is a charge for vendors with all proceeds going to the KUMC Food Pantry and the Good Samaritan Fund. Interested vendors can find the application on www.facebook.com/kilbournefarmersmarket.

Farmers market in Ostrander

The Ostrander Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Main and North streets in the village.

The market will be held through Sept. 2 and will feature home- and organic-grown produce, locally produced meats, homemade soaps, hand-crafted items and more.

The market is independent but operates under the umbrella of the Ostrander Civic Association. It is also associated with SourcePoint, allowing seniors in Delaware County to use food vouchers for fresh, locally grown food.

Info on local Vietnam veterans group

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 meets on the third Thursday of each month, except in December. Meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at the Wendy’s location north of Delaware at 2065 U.S. Route 23 N.

Meetings generally last 30-45 minutes. The meeting are open not only to Vietnam veterans, but also the general public as the group has associates who are veterans who didn’t serve during the Vietnam era and non-veterans.

Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings

Delaware AA meetings take place at St. Peters Episcopal Church at 45 W. Winter St. in Delaware at 7 p.m. (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Meetings meetings are also held at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, as well as at noon on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Food pantry open

The Eastside Mission Church in Delaware is hosting a community food pantry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. All are welcome.

The church is located at 32 Joy Ave., Delaware.

Meet and greet with veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 holds a meet and greet at all three Wendy’s restaurants in Delaware from 5 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December.

During the meet and greet, information is provided about the chapter and upcoming events, and a percentage of sales during the three hours are donated to the chapter.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

A new Alzheimer’s caregiver support group has been started at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware, and it is seeking new members.

The support group meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. The group, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, will be run by trained volunteers. The church is located at 55 W. Lincoln Ave.

