Delaware County Domestic Relations Judge Randall Fuller was one of only 35 domestic relations judges invited to attend the International Symposium on Family Court Reform. The International Symposium was hosted by the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) and the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC).

Judge Fuller said, “It was a great honor to attend this important judicial symposium focusing on improving domestic relations courts. I am thankful to be one of only 35 domestic relations judges from around the world invited to this event.”

Themes for the event included innovative judicial leadership, change management, crisis management, and emerging technologies in domestic relations courts.

The symposium provided a platform for domestic relations court judges to share information and experiences and engage in critical thinking and discussion with colleagues from diverse court settings. It also provided an opportunity for judicial officers, who are court leaders and innovators, to meet and commence high-level discussions.

Discussion topics included the evolution of family courts around the world; the role of social science in family courts; implementing improvements and creating court programs, managing core issues, such as family violence and best interests of children; and what family court reforms are necessary.

Fuller stated, “It was fantastic to participate and engage in meaningful discussions about best practices and improvements to the court system with other domestic relations judges from around the world. The judicial symposium was very beneficial as a means to support positive improvements in the Delaware County Domestic Relations Court as we serve the people of Delaware County.”

Fuller currently serves as president-elect of the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges. He also serves on the Board of Trustees for the Ohio Supreme Court Judicial College and on the Executive Committee of the Ohio Judicial Conference. He is immediate past president of the Ohio Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts.

Fuller has presented on several topics on behalf of the Ohio Judicial College to domestic relations judges and magistrates. He also assists with the training of new judges and serves as a mentor to a new Ohio judge.

He has testified several times before the Ohio House of Representatives, Civil Justice Committee and Criminal Justice Committee, and the Ohio Senate, Judiciary Committee; on behalf of the Ohio Judicial Conference and the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges.

Fuller, a native of Delaware County, graduated from Buckeye Valley High School, The Ohio State University and the University of Toledo, College of Law. In 2017, he became the first judge of Delaware County’s newly unified Common Pleas Court, Domestic Relations Division. He began his second term as the Delaware County domestic relations judge in January 2023