The Delaware County Board of Commissioners approved an owner’s agreement with M/I Homes of Central Ohio, LLC, for Berlin Farm Section 2 at the March 2 session.

“All public improvement construction shall be performed within one year from the date on which this agreement is executed by the County Commissioners,” the meeting journals said.

Berlin Farm is a single-family home subdivision in Berlin Township at 3699 Berlin Station Road.

“This community is conveniently located across the street from Olentangy Berlin High School,” said builder M/I Homes, Inc. “This new construction community in Delaware, Ohio is one-of-a-kind.”

The homes start at $489,900. M/I’s website said “similar communities” are in Plain City and Grandview Heights.

Also on March 2, the commissioners approved several resolutions, including the following:

• Signage materials and installation by Whitehall-based Creative Palette, Inc., at the Byxbe Campus, at a cost of $49,970.

• Appointing Angel Mumma to the Delaware County Finance Authority Board of Directors.

• Title services with the Ohio Department of Agriculture for its agricultural easement purchase program.

The commissioners also held two public hearings for drainage improvement petitions for the watersheds at Daventry Park and the Village at Harvest Wind Condominiums. They approved proceeding with survey and design for both projects by the Delaware County Engineer’s Office.

Similarly, there was a public hearing for The Vienot #23 watershed on March 9. Project survey and design were approved.

The commissioners also approved:

• The annexation of almost 14 acres from Delaware Township to the City of Delaware. No objections were given by the city or the township.

• Sending Delaware County Sheriff’s Office cadets to Columbus and Westerville Police Department academies.

• Purchasing $1.3 million in Uniformed Armed Security Services at county buildings from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2025.

• Purchasing $445,505.75 in storage systems and accessories for the Byxbe Campus.

• Amending a services agreement with Ostrander-based Zigzag Lawn Care.

• Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Title IV-D contracts with the county’s Child Support Enforcement Agency, Domestic Court, Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office.

• A work agreement with The Ravines at Meadow Ridge LLC for sanitary sewer work.

• An engineering agreement with MS Consultants, Inc., for design services at the Berlin Business Park Pump Station and Force Main project.

• The free use of the Veterans Memorial Plaza, 91 N. Sandusky St., Delaware on March 29 by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095.

The commissioners are Jeff Benton, Barb Lewis and Gary Merrell. The county administrator is Tracie Davies, and Aric Hochstettler and Dawn Huston are the deputy administrators. For more information, visit www.co.delaware.oh.us.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]