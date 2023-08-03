August marks Breastfeeding Awareness Month with World Breastfeeding Week celebrated Aug. 1-7. This year’s theme centers around the importance of employers supporting their lactating employees.

To showcase the valuable impact of workplace lactation support, the Delaware Public Health District will be holding a free educational session on Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at the Delaware County District Library community room located at 84 E. Winter St. in Delaware.

Topics to be covered include the federal laws that require employers to provide accommodations and ways to meet these requirements for a variety of industries. Attending employers will also be eligible for assistance in purchasing items to help improve employee experience pumping at work, including mini fridges, storage bags, pump parts, comfortable chairs and more.

Lunch will be provided courtesy of the Ohio Lactation Consultants Association. Interested attendees are asked to RSVP by email at [email protected]

In addition, the DPHD’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will be hosting moms’ playgroups during the month of August. Each event will include lunch, raffle items, and early education tools for your baby.

• Thursday, Aug. 3, noon to 1 p.m. at City of Delaware Veterans Park.

• Tuesday, Aug. 8, noon to 1 p.m. at Union County Services Center Board Room.

• Wednesday, Aug. 30, noon to 1 p.m. at Morrow County Services Building Conference Room.

For more information on these playgroup events, contact WIC Peer Helper Sara Bayless at (220) 212-7565.

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.