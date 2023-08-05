After 25 years of service to the city of Delaware, Tom Homan is set to retire in July 2024, ending the longest tenure of any city manager in the city’s history.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as city manager,” Homan said in a press release announcing his decision. “Delaware is a wonderful community with a strong sense of place, a rich history, and citizens who take pride in living and working here. I am proud of the work our team has accomplished in partnership with our City Council, residents, businesses, and community partners.”

Since 1999, Homan has worked with four mayors, 24 council members, and numerous department leaders while overseeing a $70 million operating budget. He has also led 400 employees responsible for the delivery of all city services, including development, human resources, public works, finance, public safety, water utilities and technology.

“I am very appreciative of the city staff for their diligence and dedication in the work they do every day to maintain and improve the quality of life for our community,” Homan said. “I am also grateful to the many City Council members I have served over the years for their support, leadership, and commitment to our city.”

Over the course of his 25 years leading Delaware, the city has experienced a population growth of more than 80%. The release described Homan’s tenure as “marked by transformational change,” including the revitalization of the historic downtown, new neighborhood development, numerous economic development initiatives, modernization of the water treatment and sanitary sewer plants, and construction of the Delaware Community Center/YMCA.

“His financial stewardship has allowed the city to maintain core services, fiscally sound budgets, and high bond ratings,” the release added.

Homan also built strategic relationships with community partners and placed an emphasis on community engagement. Under his leadership, the city has received many regional and national awards for its quality of services. Delaware is a two-time Ohio Magazine Best Hometown, a Money Magazine Top 50 Best Place to Live in America, and boasts a national-honored downtown recognized by the American Planning Association.

“Tom has helped lead our city through many complex issues over the years while maintaining exceptional city services, ensuring our citizens enjoy a high quality of life now and in the future,” Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle said. “He is a highly respected municipal leader and has built collaborative partnerships in our region that have greatly benefited our city and will leave a lasting legacy. We wish Tom the best in his well-earned retirement. He will be dearly missed.”

According to the release, Homan chose to announce his retirement a year in advance to allow time for a smooth transition of leadership. He will continue to oversee the operation of the city, as directed by Delaware City Council, through July 2024. Later this year or early next year, Delaware City Council will begin a nationwide search and selection of the city’s next manager.

