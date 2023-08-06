Boardman Arts Park recently announced the arrival of “Dripping 88,” a new water feature and art installation at the park.

Dripping 88 is a repurposed baby grand piano with a small garden on top and a rushing “waterfall” over the keys. The piece is nestled amongst a rock garden, with rocks of varying size and kind. Dripping 88 was envisioned and created under the direction of Roxanne Amidon, director of Boardman Arts Park.

“It took many contributors to bring this water feature to life,” Amidon said. “That’s what makes the Arts Park special … the community coming together to make marvelous art for all to enjoy!”

Dripping 88 was made possible by the generous donation of the piano by the Paul Rockwell family, who has a musical claim to fame: Paul Rockwell’s wife’s grandmother performed on Broadway!

Boardman Arts Park has several other key contributors to thank: Ryan’s Landscaping who installed the the water pump, water line and rocks landscaping; Artist Nkwocha Ernest, of Nigeria, who assisted with the piano deconstruction while he was visiting Delaware in May; Craig Wanner’s Wanner MetalWorx, who transported the piano to the park; Chris Hinshaw and Phil Wilman, both of whom did the electrical work for the space; the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, who provided the enhancement grant that funded a portion of the electrical and water work; the Ohio Arts Council that funded a portion of the project; and Mark Trucco, of Trucco Construction, who believed in the vision from the beginning.

Amidon also extends a special thanks to her husband, Charlton Amidon, who always helps!

Boardman Arts Park is humbled and grateful for all those who donated their time and funds to help this piece take shape. The community is invited to view Dripping 88 during the park’s open hours, sunup to sundown. The Boardman Arts Park is located at 154 W. William St., Delaware. Entry is located at the gates on West Winter Street.

