The Olentangy boys golf team finished second to lead area teams at the Mike Nesselroad Invitational Monday afternoon at Oakhaven.

The Braves, led by John McClelland and Jack Hainrihar’s 72s, fired a combined 310 to secure runner-up honors.

Big Walnut finished fourth (313), Buckeye Valley closed fifth (329) and host Delaware Hayes finished sixth.

Nathan Tripp led the Golden Eagles with a 72, good enough to tie with the Braves’ duo for second among individuals. The Pacers’ Parker Steffanni also had a nice showing, carding a team-best 79 to tie for 11th overall.

Mason Kukay, meanwhile, led the Barons with an 81 while Matthew Ralph and Peyton Chandler had 82s.

DeSales, led by medalist Vaughn Harber’s 66, took top honors with a 291.

GIRLS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty finished second, Delaware Hayes closed 13th and Olentangy Berlin finished 14th at Monday’s Lady Lion Invitational at Echo Springs.

The Patriots, thanks to Liv Aronhalt’s 70, carded a combined 321. Dakota Riley and Mia Chanthasene also finished in the top 10 among individuals, closing fifth and eighth with respective rounds of 76 and 79.

Maddie Jenkins led the Pacers, finishing 30th overall with an 88, while Olivia Ross led the Bears with a 92.

Dublin Jerome won the team title with a combined 318 while Worthington Kilbourne’s Gracie James earned medalist honors with a 69.

GIRLS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes started the season with a win, sweeping away visiting River Valley Tuesday afternoon.

In singles’ action, the Pacers got wins from Tavi Jeisel Steffel (6-0, 6-2 at first singles), Gina Martin (6-1, 6-0 at second singles) and Reghan Gist (6-1, 6-0 at third singles).

On the doubles courts, Delaney Nelson and Allison Koehler joined forces to notch a 6-1, 6-2 win at first doubles while Ella Martin and Cadence Ford teamed up for a 6-1, 6-2 win at second doubles.