A $300,000 bond has been set for a Delaware man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his wife to death before turning the knife on himself.

James Hayslip, 75, of Delaware, is currently in the Delaware County Jail after being charged with murder last week.

According to court documents, on Aug. 1 at about 10:24 a.m., bailiffs with the Delaware Municipal Court went to Hayslip’s home on Balsam Drive to enforce an eviction. City of Delaware Police Chief Adam Moore reported Monday that when bailiffs arrived, they did not receive an answer at the door. Upon entry to the home, they discovered Hayslip and his wife, Karen Trautman-Hayslip, 85, inside the bedroom, both with stab wounds. The bailiffs contacted police and medics, who declared Trautman-Hayslip dead at the scene.

Hayslip was transported to Grant Medical Center to be treated for his wounds. Moore said an initial on-scene investigation, coupled with statements made by Hayslip, indicated that he stabbed Trautman-Hayslip to death before turning the knife on himself. According to the criminal complaint filed in Delaware County Common Pleas Court, “James Hayslip, while being transported to the hospital by ambulance for his own injuries, stated to (a Delaware Police Detective) that he stabbed his wife.”

After he was released from the hospital, Hayslip was incarcerated at the Delaware County Jail and charged with murder.

On Friday, Delaware County Common Pleas Judge David M. Gormley set Hayslip’s bond at $300,000 and said if Hayslip posts bond, he will be subject to house arrest and GPS monitoring.

A preliminary hearing for Hayslip has been set for Aug. 14 at 3 p.m., but court documents indicate the hearing will be cancelled if Hayslip is indicted by a Delaware County grand jury.

Hayslip was in the Delaware County Jail Monday afternoon.

