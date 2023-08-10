A Delaware County grand jury returned an indictment against a Delaware man Thursday, charging him with murder and aggravated murder in connection with the stabbing death of his wife.

James S. Hayslip, 75, of Delaware, was indicted Thursday morning and charged with aggravated murder and two counts of murder, all unclassified felonies. According to the indictment, on Aug. 1, Hayslip “did purposely, and with prior calculation and design, cause death of” Karen Trautman-Hayslip, his wife.

According to the City of Delaware Police Department, on Aug. 1, bailiffs with the Delaware Municipal Court went to Hayslip’s home on Balsam Drive to enforce an eviction and entered the home after they did not receive an answer at the door. Police reported they discovered Hayslip and Trautman-Hayslip, 85, inside the bedroom, both with stab wounds. Medics and police were dispatched to the home, and Trautman-Hayslip was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hayslip was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus to be treated for his wounds. The criminal complaint filed in Delaware County Common Pleas Court states that while Hayslip was being transported to the hospital, he told a police detective that he stabbed his wife. Police said Hayslip turned the knife on himself after stabbing Trautman-Hayslip.

After Hayslip was released from the hospital, he was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail, where he has been since Aug. 2.

On Aug. 4, Delaware County Common Pleas Judge David M. Gormley set Hayslip’s bond at $300,000 and said if Hayslip posts bond, he will be subject to house arrest and GPS monitoring.

An arraignment for Hayslip has not yet been set.

