189 Harness Way, Delaware, Grand Communities Llc To: Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc, $130,000

1906 Whitehill Dr, Delaware, Manner, Justin A & Erin N To: Liu, Zhongqi & Liao, Yaoqi, $565,000

746 Covered Bridge Dr, Delaware, Parrish, Barbara To: Jaf Swar, Latif, $450,000

803 Middlebury Way, Powell, Weng, Daniel J & Julie M To: Madison, Devon & Stefanie, $449,900

350 Vista Ridge Dr, Delaware, Nourse, Amy @ 3 To: Bowen, Mark, $425,000

Cheshire Rd, Delaware, Fincon Limited To: Seven Hills Of Berlin Llc, $2,746,755

7860 Coyan Ct, Powell, Sehgal, Sudhir To: Dyakov, Roman & Dyakova, Larisa, $677,400

6251 Garden Loop, Westerville, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Stevenson, Amy Suzanne, $160,000

13550 Duncan Run Rd, Galena, Rogers, Douglas C To: Hance, Dustin R, $500,000

14 Hayes Dr, Delaware, Cluff, Craig E & Marsha A To: Wilkerson, Eric S & Valerie L, $250,000

1352 Clover St, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Pros, Jordi & Samantha, $549,250

451 Talla Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $80,340

96 Lucca Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Hagerdorn, Mark & Pamela, $439,395

2341 Wildcat Run Ct, Powell, Huff, Jonathan & Darla To: Falvo, Sara & Jonathon, $822,000

864 Hanover Rd, Delaware, Satalino, Gregory & Garey, Susan R To: Zimcosky, Michael & Olds, Dominique E, $589,900

2412 East St, Galena, Sigler, Eleanor L To: Hebert, Thomas & Amy, $138,000

5424 Maple Dr, Lewis Center, Bavelis Zenios Development Llc To: Llausas Estates Llc, $165,000

515 Rutherford Ave, Delaware, Sattler, Pamela J To: Nordquist, Noah Timothy & Makenzie Lee, $290,000

2325 Linden St, Lewis Center, Bavelis Zenios Development Llc To: Llausas Estates Llc, $170,000

291 Tinley Park Cir, Delaware, Freeman, John W & Ann E To: Morrison, Justin Todd, $538,450

150 Beech Ct, Delaware, Grimes, Chad Trustee To: Kendrick, Preston & Savannah, $386,000

912 State Route 257, Ostrander, Schneck, Brian & Joy To: Anderson, Melanie & Irwin, Megan Nicole Irwin, $255,000

4536 Winding Oak Dr, Delaware, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Slavik, David & Leta, $491,982

6281 Braymoore Dr, Galena, Nieves, Rafael & Wheeler – Nieves, Julie To: Thakre, Mahesh Jagannath & Gunjan, $800,000

6851 Turnstone Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Jiragal, Vijay & Nanjundappa, Sushma Malavalli, $513,761

Catalpa Dr, Lewis Center, Bob Webb Evans Farm Llc To: Holston, David E & Margaret R, $110,000

38 S Sandusky St, Delaware, Kb38 Ltd To: Bucyrus Storage Complex Llc, $350,000