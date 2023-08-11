SUNBURY — City Council recently got its first report from new City Administrator Daryl Hennessy.

“Students from Big Walnut Middle School partnered with the city for a day of service on Friday, May 12 to help beautify the community,” the report dated May 16 started. “Approximately 25 students participated in this fifth annual day of service and helped spread almost 500 bags of mulch at the municipal building, cemetery, and around Town Square. Students also participated in the planting of a Swamp White Oak tree at the Evening Street Park and picked up trash and debris in the cemetery.”

In addition, street sweeping was scheduled (and subsequently completed).

On July 19, Mr. Hennessy told council public meetings with Sunbury Estates subdivision residents were scheduled for July 25 and Aug. 3 regarding “options for replacing maple trees to minimize future damage to public infrastructure.”

At the July 5 council meeting, Alyssa Graziano was announced as the new city planner. She attended her first Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on July 24. The commission reviewed minor lot splits for the Big Walnut Local School District and the Ravines at Meadow Ridge subdivision. There was also discussion on the zoning code Amendment.

Council members attended a ribbon cutting at the Ohio to Erie Trail bridge over Big Walnut Creek on July 15. Off of Walnut Street, the bridge was built by Preservation Parks and designed by CT Consultants.

Also on July 5, council approved the issuance and sale of $4 million in bonds for “renovating and equipping the Sunbury Municipal Building and other buildings.”

Also at the meeting, Big Walnut Nurse Megan Truax received her certificate for the Citizen Recognition Program and Hennessy was officially hired as city administrator.

Police Chief Rob Howard went over the state’s new distracted driving law and updated council on the status of officers, scheduling and vehicles.

On May 3, council interviewed Debra Miller and Sean Weatherby for an open position on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Miller was later chosen.

A Services Committee update included “Sunbury Estates Subdivision trees and recommendations for preserving public infrastructure (and) AEP’s plans to replace street light fixtures,” the meeting minutes said.

In unfinished business, council approved new parade rules and procedures.

The police report said officers can sign up to become drone pilot, as well as the importance of reverse 911 in Delaware County. There were 311 total calls for service in April. Shawn Wade is Sunbury’s deputy police chief.

“Deputy Chief Wade advised Council of some recent vehicle thefts and break-ins that have been taking place,” said the July 5 police report. “(Wade) went over a recent theft in progress that two officers were able to interrupt and stressed the importance of residents locking their cars. Sunbury’s police department has been working with surrounding jurisdictions to address the issue of vehicle thefts.”

Council and city staff held a Strategic Planning Retreat on May 13 at 7700 Piper Road, Ashley.

“After some initial team building exercises, council members and staff engaged in a series of discussions about key topics impacting the city today and affecting its future,” minutes said. “These topics included development, growth, infrastructure, services, facilities, operations, and finances. Participants identified issues of concern and potential opportunity and began to prioritize ideas for future strategic focus. Staff will consolidate the comments from the retreat and develop additional materials for Council consideration at a future public meeting. It will be through this additional review process that Council will finalize its strategic priorities for the coming 12 to 24 months.”

Council met earlier on April 19, where it approved two resolutions regarding municipal services that would be provided to 85 acres in Berkshire Township if it were to be annexed to the city.

It was noted the street sign inventory was completed, and a partially collapsed storm sewer on Evening Street was repaired. Also, there was a “preliminary meeting for a new commercial building on the last remaining out lot at Kroger Plaza.”

In addition, they approved assigning a delegate and alternate to the Regional Income Tax Agency for the Regional Council of Governments.

Council consists of Damin Cappel, Cindi Cooper, Tim Gose, John Grumney, Dave Martin, Murray Neff and Mayor Joseph St. John. Also attending meetings include Hennessy, City Solicitor David Brehm, Clerk of Council Amber Swain and City Engineer Dan Whited.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]