This week, Delaware City Schools’ 37 new instructional staff underwent orientation at Willis Education Center ahead of the start of the school year next week.

On Thursday, the orientation presentations were led by Aaron Cook, the district’s director of secondary curriculum and assessment, and Dr. Joseph Uher, the director of elementary curriculum and assessment, who said they enjoy introducing the new hires to the philosophy of the district.

“All the new hires are so excited for the school year, and we get to come in and be a part of that excitement and that learning journey,” Cook said. “Spending a day to focus on how we build community and relationships with our students, parents, and colleagues is such a joyful way to begin because it’s very interactive. We’re interacting with them and getting to know them.”

Uher agreed and said he’s formed lasting bonds with teachers before based on conversations had during orientation.

“We really get to know the newly hired staff members, regardless of what building they come from,” Uher said. “We get to know on a personal basis.”

Uher said he hopes the new hires finish orientation with a firm grasp on the district’s goals.

“The biggest thing, and it really extends from (Superintendent Heidi Kegley’s) leadership, is really being a student-centered professional,” Uher said. “By doing that, it’ll help those kids from an academic standpoint, an emotional standpoint, and an parent/guardian standpoint.”

One of the new hires at orientation was Allison Watson, who is joining the team at Schultz Elementary as an intervention specialist. Watson said she’s looking forward to “continuing to build the legacy of Delaware City Schools and positively impacting that community.”

“The second I walked in (Delaware City Schools), it was warm and welcoming,” Watson said. “You can tell it’s a close knit community built on meaningful relationships which we’ve heard about a lot in this training. Being able to be part of such a close knit community where everybody knows everybody and wants to better each other was really important.”

Unlike many staff at the orientation, Brittany Wallace has already worked at Hayes High School for two years as a building substitute but will transition into the role of an intervention specialist this year.

“I’m thrilled,” Wallace said Thursday. “It’s such a wonderful community and such a positive work experience. I’m very grateful that I can be starting my career here. It’s been such a privilege to be able to start as a building substitute because I got to work with pretty much every staff (member) in the building. Now to be able to work specifically in the intervention department, I know that I’m so supported by these colleagues and I can learn so much from them. I know it’s really going to help me start off really successfully in this career because of the support they’re already giving me.”

Willis was a familiar setting for Jason McLead, a new intervention specialist at Dempsey Middle School, who grew up in Delaware and graduated from Hayes.

“(I’m looking forward to) being back in my hometown,” McLead said. “I always wanted to be part of the educational system I grew up in. Delaware is kind of a compact community compared to (my previous district) which was spread out and all over the place.”

Sylvia Strange is joining the district as a case manager for refugee/immigrant students and will work at Hayes, Dempsey and Woodward Elementary. Strange said she’s excited to work with the district’s staff to help students.

“I’m really looking forward to collaborating with the teachers and using their insight and perspective to identify which students have the greatest need for extra support so that we can make sure they’re supported outside the classroom so they can do the best inside the classroom.

“I’m excited because I’m new to the district, so I’m hoping it’ll give me a really comprehensive feel of the people and the community. Everyone speaks so highly of it,” Strange said. “I’m here to make these kids feel like they belong. I’m hoping it’ll help me make them feel like they belong if I understand all three schools.”

Delaware students return to school on Aug. 16.

