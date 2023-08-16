An October trial has been set for a Delaware man charged with aggravated murder in connection with the stabbing death of his wife earlier this month.

James S. Hayslip, 75, of Delaware, was indicted last week and charged with aggravated murder and two counts of murder, all unclassified felonies. According to the indictment, on Aug. 1, Hayslip “did purposely, and with prior calculation and design, cause death of” Karen Trautman-Hayslip, his wife, at their home on Delaware’s west side.

Hayslip appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning where his attorney, Delaware County Public Defender Carlos Crawford, entered a “not guilty” plea to the charges. Delaware County Common Pleas Judge David M. Gormley told Hayslip at the hearing that he faces up to life-in-prison sentences for each of the murder charges if convicted.

First Assistant Prosecutor Mark Sleeper asked Gormley to increase the $300,000 bond set for Hayslip last week during his initial appearance and said Hayslip has no ties to Delaware, and prosecutors believe he could pose a danger to others and himself if released on bond.

Crawford said Hayslip has no family in Delaware, but he has relatives in the Mount Vernon area and said he didn’t consider Hayslip a flight risk since he is living on a fixed income and has no access to a vehicle.

Ultimately, Gormley did not increase the bond and scheduled a trial for Oct. 24. Sleeper estimated the trial will take four to five days. A pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.

According to the City of Delaware Police Department, on Aug. 1, bailiffs with the Delaware Municipal Court went to Hayslip’s home on Balsam Drive to enforce an eviction and entered the home after they did not receive an answer at the door. Police reported they discovered Hayslip and Trautman-Hayslip, 85, inside the bedroom, both with stab wounds. Medics and police were dispatched to the home, and Trautman-Hayslip was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hayslip was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus to be treated for his wounds. The criminal complaint filed in Delaware County Common Pleas Court states that while Hayslip was being transported to the hospital, he told a police detective that he stabbed his wife. Police said Hayslip turned the knife on himself after stabbing Trautman-Hayslip.

After Hayslip was released from the hospital, he was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail, where he has been since Aug. 2.

