An illustrative site plan for Redwood at Addison Farms in Delaware. The site is located between Kensington Drive to the north and Executive Boulevard to the south, with Smith Park to the west and U.S. Route 23 to the east. Courtesy | City of Delaware

A final development plan for the approximately 52-acre Redwood at Addison Farms apartment development has been approved by Delaware City Council.

On Monday, the council voted unanimously to grant final approval for the plan, which encompasses Subarea E of the overall 273-acre Addison Farms development that received an overall preliminary development plan in February 2022. The final development plan for Subarea E was approved for recommendation to the council by the Planning Commission during its meeting on Aug. 2.

Approved are 280 apartment units to be constructed across 45 single-story buildings. Each apartment will include two bedrooms and an attached two-car garage. The total number of units is a deduction from the preliminary development plan, which was approved in February and consisted of 315 units, the maximum number allowed by the city’s zoning text.

Each unit will have a driveway with a 21-foot minimum length to allow for two adjacently-parked vehicles. A total of 101 parking spaces will be scattered throughout the development in clusters to provide additional overflow parking. In total, the site is expected to have approximately 1,221 parking spaces when factoring in the enclosed garage spaces.

Nearly 26 acres of the site will be open space, representing almost half of the entire development. According to city documents for the plan, the northern property line will feature robust screening to create a buffer between the development and the neighborhoods to the north.

Specifically, the northeastern portion of the site will contain a 60-foot tree preservation zone adjacent to the Oakhurst subdivision, and the northwestern portion will contain mounding at a minimum of 8 feet high with a staggered course of evergreen trees. The trees are required to be a minimum of 6 feet tall at the time of planting, and combined with the mounding, will make for a 14-foot buffer zone that will grow as the trees mature.

Primary access to the site will be from the future construction of Merrick Boulevard, which is required to be completed, along with the extension of Heritage Boulevard, either prior to or concurrent with the construction of the approved infrastructure. Merrick Boulevard will extend from U.S. Route 23 to the future railroad bridge and will serve as the east and west spine road, while Heritage Boulevard will extend from the Hayes Colony subdivision to Hills-Miller Road and will serve as the north and south spine road.

Secondary access to the site will be provided with the extensions of Bruce Road to the east of the site and Heritage Boulevard to the west.

A preliminary phasing plan submitted by Redwood USA indicates the site will be developed in two phases. The first phase will consist of 145 units across 24 buildings on the eastern half of the site, and the second phase will include the remaining 135 units across 21 buildings on the western half.

