Powell City Council has appointed its newest member following the departure of Brian Lorenz. During Tuesday’s meeting, David Lester was sworn in by Judge David Gormley of the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas.

Lester will serve the remainder of Lorenz’s term, which runs through December 2025. Lorenz resigned from his council seat in May after being appointed to fill the 60th District seat in the Ohio House of Representatives for the remainder of Kris Jordan’s term following his sudden passing in February.

Serving the community isn’t new to Lester. Prior to joining the council, he had been a member of the Powell Development Committee for five years and has also served on the Planning and Zoning Commission since 2022. He is also a member of the Rotary Club of Olentangy and the Neighborhood Bridges Steering Committee.

“David’s dedication to the community and passion for development will serve the city well in his duties as a council member,” said Mayor Daniel Swartwout. “We look forward to working alongside David and welcome his talents to Powell City Council.”

McCloskey leaves Delaware to join Powell

In addition to Lester, Elaine McCloskey was also sworn in on Tuesday ahead of her first meeting as Powell’s new City Council clerk.

Swartwout led McCloskey through her oath of office before saying, “This is very, very exciting, and I look forward to many, many productive years here with the city.”

McCloskey had previously served in the same role with the city of Delaware since 2014 when the clerk position was part time. She was later made a full-time employee in 2017.

A Delaware spokesperson said of McCloskey’s departure, “A city clerk plays a major role in all aspects of local government, and Elaine was no exception. She was the main point of contact for citizens who had questions about the community and managed the day-to-day administrative functions of the mayor and the City Council.

“Elaine really shined brightest during COVID as we transitioned to virtual meetings. With the city’s Information Technology Department, Elaine led the effort that enabled local government meetings to function during dysfunctional times.”

