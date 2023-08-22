Delaware Hayes’ Josh Russell looks for running room during Friday’s game against visiting Buckeye Valley. Russell accounted for three total touchdowns in the Pacers’ 59-28 win. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Talk about getting off to a fast start.

Austin Koslow returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and the Delaware Hayes football team never looked back, parlaying a 42-point first half into a convincing 59-28 non-league win over rival Buckeye Valley in Friday’s season opener in Delaware.

The Pacers (1-0) scored six touchdowns in the first half alone. Josh Russell had three, Austin Koslow had a pair — his special teams touchdown and a 16-yard TD grab from Jake Lowman early in the second quarter — and Justin Matthews had a pick six.

The Barons (0-1) battled back, but never really made it close.

Nathan Huss hit Liam Popovich for a two-yard TD to make it a 42-14 game with 16.8 seconds left in the first half, but the damage was done.

Liam Schoonover picked up a fumble and returned it 10 yards or so for a touchdown to make it a 42-21 game with 7:34 left in the third, but that’s as close as things got.

The Pacers all but sealed the deal when Lowman and company answered BV’s touchdown with a score of their own. Lowman hit Cooper Goble for a 37-yard strike to set up a six-yard touchdown run by Gavin Brinkmoeller, making it a 49-21 game with 5:05 left in the third.

Hayes returns to action Friday against visiting Marion-Franklin while Buckeye Valley will travel to Jonathan Alder. Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.

Olentangy Orange 42, West Clermont 35, OT

Levi Davis threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more as the Pioneers outlasted host West Clermont in overtime in non-league action Friday night at Sharfax Stadium in Amelia.

Cohen Weaver, who finished with 55 yards rushing, scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown from four yards out to account for the only points of the extra session.

Orange (1-0) took a 35-28 lead when Davis capped a 12-play, 68-yard drive with 13-yard TD run with 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

West Clermont (0-1) evened things up when Zander Hauck took the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to send the game into OT.

Davis completed 25 of his 35 passes for 272 yards and a coupled touchdowns — one apiece to Beckett Miller and Weaver. He also ran for a team-high 71 yards and three scores.

Landon Young led West Clermont, finishing with 171 rushing yards to go with a pair of touchdowns.

Next up, Orange will host Olentangy Berlin Friday night at 7 p.m.

Bishop Hartley 21, Big Walnut 19

The Golden Eagles broke the scoring seal with a safety, accounting for the only points of the first quarter, but the host Hawks made up the difference with a solid middle two quarters to escape with a non-league win Friday night in Columbus.

Hartley (1-0) jumped out to a 14-2 edge in the second — Robert Lathon scored from five yards out and Brendan Laret returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown — but Big Walnut (0-1) got within five by the break thanks to a 7-yard rushing touchdown from Nate Severs.

A 40-yard field goal off the foot of Ryan Elliot made it a 14-12 game early in the third quarter, but Hartley answered with a 7-yard TD from Rory Ralston several minutes later.

Turns out, that’s all the Hawks would need.

BW quarterback Jake Nier found Ben Ronk for a 15-yard scoring strike later in the third, but Hartley hung on after both teams pitched shutouts in the fourth.

Lathon had a big game for the Hawks, rushing for 140 yards and a touchdown. Severs had 61 yards and a TD to lead BW. Nier, meanwhile, completed six of his 11 passes for 61 yards and a score.

Big Walnut returns to action Friday against visiting Upper Arlington. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Pickerington Central 28, Olentangy Liberty 17

The Patriots’ Braden Scanlon broke the scoring summary with a 35-yard field goal midway through the first quarter, but the visiting Tigers scored 21 unanswered points to close the half en route to a non-league win to open the season Friday night in Powell.

Kaejuan Alexander and Aaron Heller had short TD runs to balloon Central’s (1-0) edge to 14-3 by the end of the first quarter. Alexander’s second rushing touchdown, this time from two yards out, made it 21-3 late in the first half before Rocco Williams scored from two yards out to make it a 28-3 game midway through the third.

Liberty (0-1) battled back in the fourth, but couldn’t complete the comeback. The Patriots got a 2-yard TD run from Jake Struck and a 49-yard scoring strike from Andrew Leonard to Evan Nelson to smooth out the scoring summary.

Leonard completed 23 of his 45 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown in the setback.

Next up, Liberty will host Cleveland Glenville Friday night at 7 p.m.

Hilliard Bradley 20, Olentangy Berlin 13

The Bears (0-1) blanked the host Jaguars in the second half, but couldn’t claw all the way out of an early hole en route to a season-opening loss Friday night in Hilliard.

Bradley (1-0), which led 20-6 at halftime, still had a two-score edge until the fourth, when Berlin’s Harrison Brewster powered into the end zone from a yard out.

That’s as close as things got, though.

Brewster threw for 172 yards and ran for 110 more. Joe Beaumier was his top target, finishing with seven grabs for 99 yards. Spencer Conrad also had a nice night, finishing with a pair of 22-yard field goals.

Olentangy 46, Toledo Whitmer 35

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Braves (1-0) to a wild Week 1 win over the visiting Panthers (0-1) Friday night in Lewis Center.

Grunkemeyer set the tone early, connecting with Andrew Leech on a simple slant on the first play from scrimmage — a play that went 84 yards for a touchdown.

Leech finished with two receiving touchdowns in the win. Jackson Wiley and Gavin Grover, meanwhile, had one apiece as the Braves pulled away down the stretch.

Next up, Olentangy will pit its high-powered passing attack with Medina’s high-powered passing attack Friday night in Medina. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.